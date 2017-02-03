Prosecutor General Lazar: A law cannot ignore experts’ viewpoint

A law cannot ignore the specialists’ point of view, and an ‘ideal situation’ would be for the amendment of the Criminal codes to be done not through emergency ordinances, but by Parliament, considers Prosecutor General of Romania, Augustin Lazar, according to a release sent to Agerpres on Friday by the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) Prosecutor’s Office.

Augustin Lazar has had a meeting on Friday with a delegation of the National Coalition for Romania’s Modernisation (CNMR).

“The Prosecutor General – answering a CNMR request – specified that the strategy of state’s criminal policy is made by the Government, yet the strategy should be proposed by the practitioners because they can be the fairest in assessing the way criminality advances. Referring to the same topic, Mr. Augustin Lazar emphasized that a law cannot ignore the point of view of the specialists and an ideal situation would be when the amendment of the criminal laws is not achieved through emergency ordinances, but by Parliament,” the said release adds.

According to the same source, the Prosecutor General voiced during the meeting with the CMNR officials his availability to talk in an open, transparent way with the representatives of the civil society and trade unions, on public interest matters and considering they enclose the competencies provided by the law for the PICCJ.

In their turn, the CNMR delegates revealed to the PICCJ their opinions in relation to the adoption by the Government of some pieces of legislation on the activity of judiciary, as well as a few punctual preoccupations referring to the collaboration in the legal education and the necessity to protect the forests.