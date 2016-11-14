Prosecutor General Lazar: Crimes against environment represent a priority of Public Ministry

General Prosecutor Augustin Lazar stated on Monday that crimes against the environment represent a priority for the Public Ministry, adding that a launching of a new concept is wanted, titled “green justice”, which supposes, amongst others the creation of a specialized magistrates network.

“It is, in fact a priority for some time now, I have also announced it through the activity project that I have presented to the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) in April this year. The crimes against the environment represent an important priority of the Public Ministry, and the conference which will be organized tomorrow (on Tuesday – e.n.) will be endorsed by the Public Ministry, alongside the Legal Research Institute of the Romanian Academy. The event will be attended by prosecutors general colleagues from all the Appeal Courts in the country and representatives of several ministries, among which the Environment Ministry also,” Lazar stated at the headquarters of the CSM.

According to him the “green justice” concept assumes the creation of a network of magistrates, who are specialized in this area.

The Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice and the “Academician Andrei Radulescu” Legal Research Institute of the Romanian Academy will organize on Tuesday, in Bucharest the national conference with international participation on the following topic “The environment and forest fund defense though criminal law,” the release of the Prosecutor General’s Office reveals.

According to the quoted source, based on the specialized theoretical analysis and practical assessments in the area, the event proposes to make a radiography of the environment and forest crimes, to identify the inadequacies and deficiencies of criminal response and to propose concrete and feasible solutions to the existing problems.