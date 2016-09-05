Prosecutor General Lazar submits to President Iohannis request for criminal prosecution of exIntMin Toba

Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar has submitted to President Klaus Iohannis a request by National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) for criminal prosecution of former Interior Minister Petre Toba and charge him with aiding and abetting a perpetrator.

According to DNA, on April 1 2016, when the institution was investigating a case involving former deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Gabriel Oprea as well as others, Toba, minister of interior at the time, refused to partially declassify documents relevant to the investigation.

“The prosecutors’ request, drawn up according to the Criminal Code and classified information provisions, refers to a few paragraphs in ministerial orders regarding regulations that were violated when the prosecuted public employees were in charge of managing operative funds. In this case, we have established that the Minister of Interior, Toba Petre, refused, at his sole discretion, to start the procedure for declassification of regulations which, in case of violation, may lead to abuse of office and embezzlement; in this situation information is forbidden, according to Article 3 in Law no 182/2002 concerning the protection of classified information, because it could lead to ignoring Article 10 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which stipulates the right to a fair trial, including the right to be informed on charges,” DNA stated.

According to DNA, the need to declassify the mentioned regulations is also based on Article 137 of the Romanian Constitution, which stipulates that public institution funds are subject to non-classified regulations, namely organic laws.

“The lack of transparence in the management of the operative funds made a mockery of the operative funds and achieving national security. Goods were acquired with no connection whatsoever to the general interest of maximum importance, as evidence shows,” say the prosecutors.

The source specifies that in absolutely similar situations (misuse of funds for witness protection, misappropriation of funds, respectively) Minister Toba operated quite the opposite: he declassified MAI regulations under file 596/P/2015, but denied declassification under file 20/P/2016.

Former senior ranking officers of the Intelligence and Internal Protection Department (DIPI) with the Internal Affairs Ministry (MAI) Rares Vaduva, Gheorghe Nicolae and Gelu-Marian Oltean, ex-deputy head of DIPI Nelu Zarnica, deputy head of DGIPI Gheorghe Popa, deputy head of the administrative divisions of DIPI Ioan-Dorin Popa are also investigated in the case.

The prosecutors noticed that DIPI employees, under the pretence of expenses for intelligence and operative activities, filed reports signed by their superiors which led to using operative funds for illegal purchase of protocol services or decorations for the organisations as well as for personal purposes by the management of the institution.