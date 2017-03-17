Prosecutor General says JusMin did not ask him to resign: We had clarifying and positive talks, which is good

Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar stated on Thursday that the Justice Minister did not ask for his resignation during the meeting the two had on Wednesday, and their talks were “very clarifying and positive, which is good.”

“It was a professional discussion, constructive and very clarifying, positive, which is good. I can’t tell you anything else,” the Prosecutor General said on his arrival at the Supreme Magistracy Council (CSM).

Asked whether the Justice Minister asked for his resignation or reproached him, Lazar said: “No. There will be an assessment that will be communicated several days from now and I find this to be reasonable.”

On Thursday, the Prosecutor General took part in the meeting of the CSM’s Section for Prosecutors, which discussed, among others, two Judicial Inspection reports, one concerning the verification of the measures taken by prosecutors and the heads of the Public Ministry’s prosecutor’s offices to solve cases older than five years, and the other concerning “the verification of the Public Ministry’s observance of the Guide on the relationship between the Romanian judiciary and the media.”

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader met Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar on Wednesday, several days after Toader said he will discuss separately with the Prosecutor General and the DNA Chief Prosecutor about the probe into the government emergency ordinance (GEO) 13 and about the Constitutional Court ruling which established that that probe broke the law.

The Justice Minister stated on Sunday, for Antena3 private television broadcaster, that in the following period he plans to have separate talks with Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar and National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Prosecutor General Laura Codruta Kovesi about the probe into government emergency ordinance no.13 (OUG 13), taking into account that the law was broken, as established by the Constitutional Court ruling, and suggesting that he does not rule out the possibility that the two might resign until then.

Tudorel Toader also stated that in the next two weeks he will run an assessment of the Public Ministry’s activity and will take a final decision after the assessment is complete, including a decision concerning the dismissal of the two chief prosecutors.

On Monday, the Justice Minister said he did not suggest Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar and DNA Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi should resign, but simply evoked an option stipulated by the Labour Code, pointing out that anyone can resign and nobody is forced to work against his/her will.

Subsequently, Justice Minister Tudorel Toader pointed out that he has the right and obligation to verify the managerial efficiency and the way in which Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar and DNA Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi carried out their prerogatives, in line with the law on the judiciary’s organisation.