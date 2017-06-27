Prosecutors close file on presidential elections of 2009

The file concerning the presidential elections of December 2009 has been closed by prosecutors, the High Court’s Prosecutor’s Office announced on Tuesday.

“Prosecutors from the criminal probe and forensics section of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ) have ordered the dossier closed because – by corroborating the evidence administered – it was established that there is no element/clue pointing to the reasonable suspicion that the persons named in it carried out or attempted to carry out actions that would intersect the criminal sphere, namely that would match the incriminating text of abuse of office, stipulated by Article 297, Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code with the application of Article 5 of the Criminal Code (Article 248 related to Article 2481 of the old Criminal Code), and the crime of forging electoral documents, stipulated by Article 391, Paragraph 3 and 4 of the Criminal Code with the application of Article 5 of the Criminal Code (formerly Article 62, Paragraph 3 and 4 of Law no.370/2004 on the election of the Romanian President),” reads a communique that the High Court’s Prosecutor’s Office issued on Tuesday.

On April 24, the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ) started a criminal probe, in rem, in the dossier concerning the presidential elections of 2009, probing the crime of abuse of office, stipulated by Article 297, Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code with the application of Article 5 of the Criminal Code (Article 248 related to Article 2481 of the old Criminal Code), and the crime of forging electoral documents, stipulated by Article 391, Paragraph 3 and 4 of the Criminal Code with the application of Article 5 of the Criminal Code (formerly Article 62, Paragraph 3 and 4 of Law no.370/2004 on the election of the Romanian President, amended and republished).

“We point out that the guilty acts for which the criminal probe was started expire under the statute of limitations in 10 years according to the old law – Article 122, Paragraphs b and c of the old Criminal Code – and in 8 years according to the new law – Article 154, Paragaph 1c of the new Criminal Code,” the PICCJ pointed out.