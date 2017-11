Prosecutors, judicial police officers hold national meeting to look at complex cases

Heads of prosecution offices and judicial police officers this week gathered in a national meeting to exchange best practices in building complex cases of corruption, conflict of interests, tax evasion, smuggling and money laundering.

According to a release of the General Prosecution Office, the national stage of the meeting devoted to the “Combat of crime in the Public Prosecution Office’s priority areas: corruption, conflict of interests, tax evasion, smuggling and money laundering” took place November 13 – 14; the event was organized by the Prosecution Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice in cooperation with the Anticorruption Directorate General.

Attending were Prosecutor-general Augustin Lazar, first deputy Prosecutor-general Laura Oprean, chief prosecutor of the Criminal and Forensic Investigation Section of the Public Prosecution Office of the High Court of Cassation and Justice Romulus Varga, other prosecutors of the same unit, as well as the general prosecutors of the courts of appeal, first-prosecutors of tribunal prosecution offices, prosecutors and judicial police officers who built the files presented on this occasion.

The event, now in its 8th year, saw complex cases presented, dealing with corruption, conflict of interests, tax evasion, smuggling and money laundering.

Prosecutors of the Superior Council of Magistracy, representatives of institutional partners and fellow professionals from the Republic of Moldova also attended.

“These professional training stints proved a real success due to their interactive and dynamic character and facilitated the passing down of best practices in the combat of corruption deeds and conflict of interests; the success of the meetings was also highlighted in the CVM report,” the release of the General Prosecution Office informs.