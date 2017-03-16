Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Supreme Court opens criminal case for the statements made by MP Catalin Radulescu, making investigations for disturbing public order

Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ) has opened a criminal case for the statements made by the MP of the Social Democrat Party (PSD) Catalin Radulescu, making investigations for disturbing public order. Catalin Radulescu stated that protesters in the Victoriei Square should be ousted by water cannons, and that he has an AKM machine gun with which he fought at the Revolution, and he is ready to use it again.

Officials of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court stated for News.ro that the case was opened on Tuesday, following a referral by the law on Catalin Radulescu’s statements.

Also, after Catalin Rdulescu’s statements that protesters in the Victoriei Square should be outed by water cannons and those referring to the AKM machine gun which he used to fight in the Revolution, and which he is ready to use again, three people from Arges County have requested to the Pitesti Court of Appeal to initiate the legal proceedings by the law.

According to the Prosecutor Dinu Dumbrava, from the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Pitesti Court of Appeal, there are no complaints or denunciations, but notification forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice.

Arges Police have also taken ex-officio action starting a probe into the observance of arms and ammunitions legislation after Radulescu said he has a lethal weapon.

“About public statements regarding the use by a public figure of a lethal weapon, we are hereby informing that the Arges County Police Inspectorate has taken ex-officio action and started a probe into the observance of Law 295/2004 concerning arms and ammunitions, as subsequently amended and supplemented ,” the Arges County Police Inspectorate said Tuesday in a note posted on its website.

Catalin Radulescu stated on Tuesday at the Parliament that after his statements related to the protesters, he received 150 death threats, which is the reason for which he contacted his lawyers and filed a criminal complaint, and 150 people will be heard. The Social Democrat wished to mention that he continues to disagree that people are protesting and occupying Victoria Square “without being authorized”, although GEO 13 has been rejected.

The Social Democrat also said that he is a hobbyist, he has “some guns”, but he never fired in his life.

“I am a hobbyist, I have some guns, but I never fired in my life. I bought the gun that I have at home, I am also a hobbyist. I said it before and I’ll say it again – if communism, Stalinism, Hitlerism or anything similar will be restored in this country, I will come out in the street with my gun. Just to get it straight. I came out in the street at the Revolution in the same way, against a communist system, at that time I fought for ideas for which I am also fighting now – human rights and freedoms. You couldn’t ever get an interview in your life during the communism” Catalin Radulescu added.

PSD MP Catalin Radulescu said in an interview for “Adevarul” that protesters in the Victoriei Square should be faced with water cannons: “Why do they still stay there like fools? Don’t they have other things to do, don’t they have a job, don’t they have children?”. Moreover, he said that he kept his AKM machine gun which he used to fight at the Revolution, and he is ready to use it again: “Nobody will take it in my life, and I keep it, who knows, if somebody will have an idea to transform this state for which we fought, I am ready to immediately come out in the street with my gun and fire”.

Radulescu also said that people who went to protest in Victoriei Square have been brought in the street and manipulated, and water cannons should be used against them: “Why do people still go in Victoriei Square, and why don’t we use water cannons against them, if they don’t have any reason anymore? We cannot turn a place in a wasteland. (…) You can’t turn a place in a wasteland every day. Why do they stay there every evening like fools? Don’t they have other things to do, don’t they have children, or families? They didn’t come out in the street for the ordinance. They have been brought out in the street and terribly manipulated by those who have an interest to manipulate them. (…) Many of them come out in the street for any reason they see on Facebook, and they have been brought from multinationals”.

Being asked if he intends to go and fire in the Victoriei Square, Catalin Radulescu said that he can do it wherever he wants: “I can go wherever I want. If some crazy idea will come to me, I can go wherever I want. It’s my right and my risk, and my decision in that moment”.

The Supreme Court has sentenced PSD MP Catalin Radulescu on December 5, 2016, to one year and a half of suspended prison, in the case in which he is accused of giving money for bribery and managing a company, which is incompatible to his capacity of a parliamentarian.

Prosecutor General: There is a public disturbance case involving MP Radulescu

Romania’s Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar confirmed Wednesday that there is an open case involving MP Catalin Radulescu regarding public disturbance.

“There is a an open case with the Criminal Prosecution Section regarding disturbance of public peace. There are some complaints that have generated ex-officio action, and they are many,” said Lazar in reply to a question about the existence of a court file on Catalin Radulescu.

Dragnea: Catalin Radulescu’s statements on the protesters, inappropriate and very dangerous; he should not be allowed to hold firearms anymore

PSD President Liviu Dragnea stated on Wednesday that the statements made by the Social Democrat Catalin Radulescu on the protesters are “inappropriate” and “very dangerous”, and he should not be allowed to hold firearms anymore. Dragnea has also said that the deputy “risks very many things” about his status inside PSD, and a decision on his exclusion will be taken inside the party.

“My opinion is more than low on his statements. Besides they are inappropriate, I believe they are very dangerous. Honestly, I don’t have these powers, I don’t know if he can have the right to hold those firearms anymore. No one can play with those statements, threatening that he will use them and in the same time having the right to legally hold firearms” Liviu Dragnea stated, being asked about Catalin Radulescu’s statements on the protesters in the Victoriei Square.

Asked if he will take any measure against him, PSD leader said that this matter will be discussed inside the party.

“We’ll discuss this inside the party, because I don’t take decisions by myself”, answered the PSD President.

Also being asked if MP Catalin Radulescu risks to be excluded from the party, Liviu Dragnea said that “he risks very many things”. “I don’t believe PSD agrees such a behavior”, added the President of the Deputies’ Chamber.

The PSD leader also said that he didn’t talk to Radulescu after his statements, because he has no reason to do it.

Grindeanu: I don’t agree with what I’ve seen, there are excessive statements

PM Sorin Grindeanu stated on Wednesday that he doesn’t agree with what he has seen in the statements made by PSD MP Catalin Radulescu, which he labeled as “excessive”.

“Personally, I don’t agree with what I’ve seen. I saw that the Chamber’s leadership has also reacted. In the end, it’s a matter of behavior for each of us. These statements are excessive, of course” Grindeanu stated.