Protest in front of the Uranium Company

More than 100 trade unionists, out of which some of them miners, protested on Thursday in front of the Uranium Company asking for resignations from the Energy Ministry. People are unhappy for not receiving their wages since more than one month ago.

The trade unionists threaten that they will go on hunger strike if the Government will not allocate the necessary funds for making possible the continuation of the activity on the Feldioara platform. Last year, the institution registered a loss of almost RON 21 million. The company’s problems became more serious after it lost the contract with its sole client, Nuclearelectrica. A Canadian company won the tender for providing Uranium.

“We haven’t received our wages since one month and a half ago, we haven’t receive our tickets since 2 months ago. After 16 years and a half of working, I have a wage for working underground of RON 1,070”, stated a protester, according to digi24.ro.

Employees from Oltenia Energy Holding, Hunedoara Energy Holding, Nuclearelectrica, CNE Cernavoda, Cuprium Abrud, National Salt Company, are solidary with the CNU (National Uranium Company) employees. All these companies have serios economic problems and the Romanian state haven’t found yet solutions for their rescue.