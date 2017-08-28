Protests around the country against draft amendments to justice laws

Sunday evening was a day of protests around the country against the draft amendments announced to the Justice laws by the Justice Minister, Tudorel Toader, earlier last week.

In Bucharest, according to official sources, the protest gathered rd 1,600 people in the Victoriei Square, the large place where the Government venue is, from 20:00 hrs to 23:00 hrs. when only 100 protesters were still put.

The people in the square were waving Romania tricolour flags and flags of the European Union, lit their cell phones’ lights at 21:00 hrs sharp, blew the vuvuzelas and chanted “Thieves” and “Romania requests no pardon.”

Protests took place in other cities and towns of Romania, from west to south and east, in Timisoara, Cluj-Napoca, Brasov, Iasi and Craiova, rd 600 people being present.

The protests were announced on Facebook.

“See all of us again on Sunday night. PSD is assaulting the Justice again. The President (Klaus Iohannis, editor’s note) could be excluded – according to the Minister of Justice’s draft amendments – from the appointment mechanism of the chief prosecutors of the General Prosecutor’s Office, of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), the Directorate for the Investigation of Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT). The justice << reform>> in the PSD vision means the appointment of these persons exclusively by the PSD Government.(…) Take to the streets, because this is our sole leverage and because this has had effect in the past. We all are probably tired with so many alarm signals, but it is high time that we react strongly, or else we could only stare at how we modify ourselves, subdued into an authoritarian regime,” the organisers wrote on Facebook

The many placards were saying: “Last time you invited us in the streets at minus 20 degrees Celsius. Now there are 40. You risk we boil,” “Get your hands off justice,” “PSD, the red plague,” “We want justice, not immunity”, “Get your boots off Justice”, “Down with the corrupt mafia”, “Tudorele, Tudorele go behind bars”, “Your laws, only disasters”, “We don’t want to be a people of thieves”, “Tudorel, a serving man model”, “Go to jail, not to rule”, “We want justice, not corruption”.