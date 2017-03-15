Protocol between SRI, SIE, MApN, MAI, MJ, SPP and STS, in operation for past 13 years, signed during Iliescu’s presidential term

In the midst of the scandal related to the existence of protocols that various institutions signed with the secret services, some of them already scrapped by the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), protocols that are still in operation are surfacing. This is the case of the protocol of cooperation on national security information activity, signed in 2004.

“The general protocol of cooperation on national security information activity” was signed on 27 October 2004, at the initiative of the Supreme Defence Council (CSAT), by the services and ministries concerned, Mediafax reports. At that moment, Ion Iliescu was the President of Romania. The document is also evoked in the Romanian Intelligence Service’s (SRI) 2014 activity report.

“The institutions that signed the general protocol of cooperation on national security information activity (SRI, SIE, MApN, MAI, MJ, SPP, STS and ORNISS) sought the observance of the principles of legality, unitary coordination, material competence, classification of the specific means and methods used to obtain data and information and intellectual property over the information which is the object of cooperation. All domains regulated by the Protocol were covered, through specific actions, the SRI acting with priority in the direction of fulfilling its general prerogatives. The cooperation activities were mainly centred on countering corruption and fraud among the local or central public administration’s or other state institutions’ decision-makers/civil servants, as well as the management of risks generated by the criminal activities of some organised crime groups with cross-border connections. The instruments of direct communication and cooperation with the other partners were rendered efficient, operative procedures/approaches to transmitting information of inter-institutional relevance being established. Likewise, in line with the decentralisation trend, the consistence and quality of “horizontal” cooperation with the territorial structures of institutions that were signatory parties to the Protocol were enhanced, with notable results for the relevance of notifications transmitted at county level,” the SRI’s 2014 activity report reads.

Lately, there has been talk of mixed teams of prosecutors and intelligence officers, something that the institutions concerned have denied. Nevertheless, in its 2014 activity report the SRI talks about the existence of operative groups consisting of experts from the signatory institutions.

“Among the ways of cooperation, the exchange of data and information, conducted in line with legal norms and with the observance of the deadlines for the relay of data requested by partner institutions, held the central place. Likewise, joint operative or coordination groups were formed, consisting of experts from the signatory parties, in order to carry out complex missions and jointly use the warrants for the interception of the vectors’ communications, which enhanced the qualified documentation of criminal activities,” the SRI explains in the report posted on its website.

The cooperation also consisted of: the carrying out, at the request of one of the signatory parties, of verifications within the operative databases, including within the framework of external cooperation relations; online access to databases; participation in joint activities within the country; the joint drafting of assessments/reports and proposals for the Supreme Defence Council; the carrying out of intelligence investigations and surveillance operations; the offering of logistic, technical and organisational assistance for the fulfilment of specific missions; exchange of experience and specialists and mutual support in the process of forming and perfecting the personnel’s professional training, the SRI report explains.

According to the aforementioned source, “the main cooperation activities took place in the relationship with the Public Ministry, the Interior Ministry (MAI), the Defence Ministry (MApN), the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE), the Protection and Guard Service (SPP) and the Justice Ministry (MJ).” In its report, the SRI explained how its collaboration with each of the signatory institutions worked.

“The partnership with the Public Ministry worked at optimal parameters in 2014 too, a fact reflected in the dynamic of results both from the standpoint of knowing, preventing and countering national security threats and from the standpoint of the effects on the plane of criminal investigation. The cooperation with the MAI maintained the upward qualitative trend it registered in previous years, and, in contrast to the previous period, a rise in the volume of cooperation activities was also noted in 2014. The cooperation was characterised by mutual openness to the exchange of information, progress being at the same time registered in what concerns the cutting of red tape and the efficiency of overtures. The collaboration with the MApN, on the rise both qualitatively and quantitatively, stood out through the activities’ high level of consistency and complexity. In the relationship with the SIE, the exchange of information gained dynamism, a growth of approximately 32 percent being registered compared to 2013. In what concerns the cooperation with the SPP, a drop was noticed in the volume of activities that concern the protection of dignitaries, in the number of anti-terrorism verifications and bomb disposal interventions. In what concerns the cooperation with the Justice Ministry, a significant growth in the exchange of messages is noted. Given the specificity of the activity, cooperation with the STS has remained at a relatively low level, being limited mostly to the offering of special technical assistance, on request,” the SRI’s 2014 activity report reads.