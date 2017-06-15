Prysmian Group opens biggest fibre optic cable plant in Europe, in Slatina

The biggest fibre optic cable plant in Europe was inaugurated on Tuesday, within the Industrial Park on the outskirts of Slatina, in the presence of Prysmian Group officials.

Prysmian Group’s Board, Italian Ambassador to Romania Marco Giungi, Gabriel Stanescu, representative of the Romanian Government’s General Secretariat, Olt County Council Chairman Marius Oprescu, Olt County Prefect Silviu Neacsu and Slatina Mayor Emil Mot attended the inauguration.

This new plant is part of Prysmian Group’s series of investments in fibre optic and electrical cable plants, which total 250 million euro over a period of three years, at global level. With an annual manufacturing capacity of over 8 million kilometres of fibre optic cable, the Slatina plant is one of the largest of its type and uses the most advanced industrial technologies and know-how, having the capacity to respond to the ever-growing global demand for optical cables used in the implementation of new high-speed telecommunication networks. “As global leaders in this industry, we are firmly committed to supporting the needs of governments and telecommunication operators to develop new broadband networks, continuing to invest in fibre optic and cable capabilities, as well as in new technologies and know-how,” Prysmian Group CEO Valerio Battista stated.

In the last five years, Prysmian has invested almost 60 million euro in Romania in order to develop new capabilities at the Slatina plant, laying the groundwork that will allow the country to become a European centre of excellence and innovation for optical cables, as well as a top technology centre for high- and medium-voltage electrical cables.

The new plant in Slatina covers a surface area of approximately 28,000 square metres and has a modular design that can be easily expanded if needed. The plant is located within the new industrial plant Slatina Milcov. Prysmian acquired almost 40 percent of the park’s available surface area in 2015.

Construction works started in October 2015 and lasted 11 months, and production should start in June 2017. In Slatina, approximately 1,000 Prysmian employees manufacture optical and electrical cables, 80 percent of production being exported throughout the world. “We’re interested in making Slatina a major centre of excellence for the industry of optical cable and energy sector cabling, and the inauguration of the second plant in this location reconfirms our commitment, while our solid partnership with local and national authorities offers even better outlook for future investments. There are two special components we take pride in: the highly-qualified team and the latest-generation equipment. That is why the Prysmian products manufactured in Slatina have significant added value,” Prysmian Group CEO Valerio Battista concluded.