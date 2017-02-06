PSD, ALDE agree on internal regulations for the ruling coalition

Liviu Dragnea, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu and Daniel Constantin, the leaders of the ruling coalition, met in Parliament on Monday afternoon to talk about a new collaboration protocol, the meeting taking place at ALDE’s request, political sources told Mediafax.

The sources pointed out that ALDE leaders called for the signing of a new collaboration protocol that would establish a procedure for the adoption of decisions within the ruling coalition, a procedure that would require the undersigning of possible decisions which would otherwise be null and void.

Dragnea, Tariceanu and Constantin left the Chambers’ joint plenary meeting on Monday to discuss this protocol in Lower Chamber Speaker Liviu Dragnea’s office.

ALDE’s request is allegedly based on the way the decision to pass the emergency ordinance was taken, emergency ordinance that was later repealed following massive protests.

At this moment, PSD and ALDE operate based on a collaboration protocol signed after the legislative elections, which stipulates the backing of the Government.

Constantin: We’ll have internal regulations for the coalition, featuring signed minutes

ALDE Co-President and Deputy Premier Daniel Constantin stated on Monday that an agreement was reached on internal regulations for the ruling coalition, which will stipulate the decision-making manner and which will entail signed minutes on whose basis actions will be taken within the Government and the Legislative.

“I had a talk with Mr. Dragnea and Mr. Tariceanu; not about a protocol but about internal regulations for the ruling coalition. Some of my ALDE colleagues and I have felt the need to have in writing internal regulations that would very clearly stipulate how the ruling coalition meets, who are its members, how the decisions are taken, who signs the minutes on whose basis we act at the level of the Legislative and at the level of the governing act. We agreed on all these aspects,” Constantin said after a ruling coalition meeting that took place in parallel with the plenary meeting in which the draft budget for 2017 was being debated.

Asked why minutes are needed and whether the spoken words of the leaders of the coalition are not enough, Constantin said: “Most times coalitions worked when all these things were well established, written, when there was no room for interpretation.”

“It’s something we had agreed on for a very long time but we lacked the time to put it on paper,” Constantin added.

Asked whether he or ALDE was personally consulted on the adoption of government emergency ordinance (OUG) no.13 concerning the Criminal Codes, Constantin avoided giving an answer.

“I believe there is no point looking back, we have to look forward. I don’t want to keep looking back, I want us to be constructive,” Constantin concluded.

Asked whether someone should take responsibility for the situation created, Constantin pointed out: “It was demanded, I believe it will happen.”