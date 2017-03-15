PSD, ALDE and UDMR file amendment to hike local elected officials’ indemnities by 30 pc

The parliamentary groups of PSD, ALDE and UDMR have filed an amendment to the bill approving government emergency ordinance no.2/2017 on some fiscal-budgetary measures. The amendment would hike by 30 percent the indemnities of local elected official – mayors, deputy mayors, county council chairmen and deputy chairmen.

“The parliamentary groups of PSD, ALDE and UDMR have proposed that the Labour and Social Protection Committee should hike by 30 percent the indemnities of local elected officials, mayors, deputy mayors, county council chairmen and deputy chairmen. Thus, the amendment filed to the bill approving government emergency ordinance no.2/2017 on some fiscal-budgetary measures and the amending and supplementation of some legislative acts, stipulates the hiking of salaries/indemnities of the personnel that holds public offices at the level of local public authorities,” reads a press statement released by Marcel Ciolacu, leader of PSD Lower Chamber MPs.

According to the Social Democrat, “the ordinance’s initial text excluded local elected officials from hikes.”

“By waiver from the provisions of Article 1, Paragraph 1 of Government Emergency Ordinance no.9/2017 on some budgetary measures for 2017, the proroguing of some deadlines, as well as the amending and supplementation of some legislative acts, starting with the date on which the bill approving the current emergency ordinance comes into force, the gross level of main salaries/indemnities earned by personnel holding elected public offices within local public authority bodies – namely mayors, deputy mayors, county council chairmen and deputy chairmen – is hiked by 30 percent,” the filed amendment reads.

Marcel Ciolacu also pointed out that “the amendment will limit the cases in which some civil servants have salary incomes superior to those of the mayor, deputy mayor, county council chairman and deputy chairman despite having a significantly inferior responsibility.”

Deputy PM Shhaideh: A 30 percent rise in local elect pay, no major impact upon finances

The pay rise for the local elect will have no major impact upon the national finances, on Tuesday told a press conference in northeastern Iasi, the Deputy Prime Minister Sevil Shhaideh, Minister of Regional Development, Public Administration and European Funds.

When asked by the media whether the Romanian economy could support the amendment lodged to the Government on a 30 percent pay rise of the presidents of County Councils and mayors, she answered that she didn’t believe the said increase would have a major impact upon the national finances.

“So, we are talking about the wages of the local elect and of an amendment to the Ordinance 2/2017, where the local authorities’ pay were risen by 20 percent and the ones in culture by 50 percent. Should the amendment is a amendment proposed at the Parliament level, then we’ll calculate the impact, yet we consider if I’m allowed to, there are 41 County Councils’ heads and 3,200 mayors, we don’t believe the cost will have a major impact upon the national finances,” specified Sevil Shhaideh, on a visit Tuesday to Iasi City for a meeting with the county’s mayors.