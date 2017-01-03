PSD, ALDE announce list of Ministers in PM-designate Grindeanu’s Government. The new cabinet consists of 24 Ministers, one third are women

The Social Democrat Party (PSD) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) have announced, on Tuesday, the names of the ministers proposed to be part of the Government of Prime Minister-designate Sorin Grindeanu (photo). The new Cabinet consists of 24 Ministers, out of which there are eight women proposed. Two ministers hold the offices of Deputy Prime Minister and two are ministers-delegate.

The PSD proposals are:

* Minister of Regional Development, Public Administration and European Funds – Sevil Shhaideh, Deputy Prime Minister

* Minister of Economy – Alexandru Petrescu

* Minister for Romanians Abroad – Andreea Pastarnac

* Minister-delegate for European Funds – Mihaela Virginia Toader

* Minister-delegate for European Affairs – Ana Birchall

* Minister for Internal Affairs – Daniela Carmen Dan

* Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development – Petre Daea

* Minister of National Defence – Gabriel Les

* Minister of Culture and National Identity – Ionut Vulpescu

* Minister of National Education – Pavel Nastase

* Minister of Research and Innovation – Serban Constantin Valeca

* Minister of Public Finance – Viorel Stefan

* Minister of Justice – Florin Iordache

* Minister of Waters and Forestry – Adriana Petcu

* Minister of Labor and Social Justice – Lia Olguta Vasilescu

* Minister of Communications and Information Society – Augustin Jianu

* Minister of Healthcare – Florian Bodog

* Minister of Youth and Sports – Marius Alexandru Dunca

* Minister of Transport – Razvan Alexandru Cuc

* Minister of Public Consultation and Social Dialogue – Gabriel Petrea

* Minister for Business Milieu, Commerce and Entrepreneurship – Florin Nicolae Jianu

* Minister of Tourism – Mircea Titus Dobre

Furthermore, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats announced the following names :

* Minister of Environment – Daniel Constantin, Deputy Prime Minister

* Minister for the Relation with Parliament – Gratiela Gavrilescu

* Minister for Energy – Toma Petcu

* Minister for Foreign Affairs – Teodor Melescanu

PSD’s Dragnea announced Monday evening that new Cabinet’s list was ready

The list of the new Cabinet is ready, and it is to include eight women, while four ministries will be allocated to the ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats), on Monday night said the Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea, Speaker of the Deputies’ Chamber.

He specified that the new Cabinet’s list will be presented for approval on Tuesday in the reunion of the PSD National Executive Committee (CExN) The same will happen with ALDE that is to gather in its turn, also on Tuesday, in its leading forums.

“The list is wrapped up, as we speak I have finished the talk with Mr. Sorin Grindeanu (the Prime Minister-designate – editor’s note). I find it natural and fair – my colleagues to be the ones to learn first in the CExN (the names of the future ministers – editor’s note) and not from the media. It is the way I led the party and it is how I’m going to lead it further, with a great respect towards my party colleagues and the rules I have imposed in the party,” Dragnea told private broadcaster Romania TV.

He specified that he has completed negotiations with ALDE on Monday regarding the ministries the latter party will receive.

“We’ll meet tomorrow (Tuesday – editor’ note), they’ll voice their proposals who are to be accepted by the Prime Minister-designate, and they will learn of our proposals before the National Executive Committee (CExN) will kick off. In principle, we have had a talk with the ALDE colleagues. The negotiation with ALDE ended today (Monday – editor’s note) with the ministries they will take over, while for the ones to be administered by PSD we’ll forward our proposals tomorrow (Tuesday – editor’s note),” said the PSD chair.

When asked how many ministries will go to ALDE, Liviu Dragnea answered four.

As regards the number of women in the future government, Dragnea said that most probably eight out of over 20 will be the figure.

He confirmed that the future government’s structure will change, with new ministries to be established such as the Tourism one or the ministry of the SMEs, business milieu and entrepreneurship.

“There are a few fields I cared a lot, that will be emphasized as independent ministries, necessary fields that could determine an economic growth in that area, where there is a lot of potential and which unfortunately were placed at the category ‘miscellaneous’ (…) and that is why Romania has lost. There are sensitive domains too and I’ll exemplify – Tourism Ministry. We all say we have a great tourist potential, and yet tourism was thrown from one ministry to another,” said Dragnea.

The PSD president also said he talked with business persons during the electoral campaign whom he told that from his point of view the relation between the state and the business persons should be completely changed.

“And for this, certain things should happen: the state must not be that aggressive with the companies, with the business persons. We shall also introduce the prevention law, from the very first quarter so that no business person will receive a punitive measure with no prevention measure afore. Because we all must understand that the largest amount of the incomes to the state budget is brought by the business persons. Should we have a state to chase them, to punish them, to close their companies, to send them to jail or should we think how to help them, to amend the legal framework so that we could help them develop their businesses? And, secondly the business persons must have a ministry of their own, to communicate with them and be the turntable in the relation with the business milieu and the other ministries.And this is why we have decided to establish the Ministry of the SMEs, business milieu and entrepreneurship,” he explained.

A new ministry will be the Waters and Forests.

“From my point of view, we must begin a wide forestation programme in Romania. We all know what happened with the forests in Romania. ‘Forests’ were thrown from Agriculture to Environment and many others, and it is such a sensitive field, practically a domain of national security and I wanted it to be an independent ministry,” the social-democrat leader said.

According to him, “there was big chaos” in the water resource’s management, too.

ALDE’s Tariceanu: President has no sort of means of intervention regarding Governmental team

Co-chair of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats Calin Popescu-Tariceanu has stated on Wednesday that the head of state, Klaus Iohannis, has no role in defining the structure of the government and the composition of the governmental team.

“Of what I know, the President – and I’m not mistaken in this regard – has no role in defining the structure of the Government and the governmental team. This cannot be considered a courtesy towards the president. As is known, the Governmental team and the programme are presented by the Prime Minister in front of Parliament, which gives the investiture vote. Legitimacy is conferred by Parliament on the entire Government. I can specify, the President has not sort of means of intervention in what regards the Governmental team,” Tariceanu emphasized, after the announcement regarding the four nominations made by ALDE.

In what regards the possibility of President Iohannis having a say in regards to the nominations in four-key portfolios – Foreign Affairs, Internal Affairs, Defence and Finance, Tariceanu stated that the most important say in the matter should belong to voters, political parties and Parliament.

PNL’s Turcan: PNL will vote against Government; list is drawn up on basis of personal or group interests

The National Liberal Party’s (PNL) interim chair, Raluca Turcan, has announced on Tuesday that the liberals will vote against the new Government, claiming the list is drawn up on the basis of personal or group interests belonging to those in the Social Democrat Party (PSD) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE).

“Visibly marked by the obsession of control, Mr. Liviu Dragnea has presented to Romanians a list under his personal tutelage. The only thing that the ministers proposed by Liviu Dragnea could do in the public interest would be to govern clearly, transparent and to emancipate themselves from the feudal tutelage of Liviu Dragnea. As such, PNL will vote against the PSD Cabinet, will vote against an oversized Government made for political clientele,” Turcan stated at the end of the PNL’s National Political Bureau meeting.

Asked how she views the nomination of Teodor Melescanu as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, she answered: “The entire list of the Government is one drawn up on the basis of personal or group interests of those in the PSD-ALDE alliance.”