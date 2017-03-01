PSD-ALDE ruling coalition to meet on Friday; BNR Deputy Governor’s office on order of the day

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) President Liviu Dragnea stated on Wednesday that the PSD-ALDE ruling coalition will hold a meeting on Friday, the topics on its order of the day including the office of the BNR Deputy Governor, which has remained vacant following Bogdan Olteanu’s resignation.

Asked when this issue will be solved, Liviu Drangea stated it would be solved at the ruling coalition’s meeting on Friday.

“On Friday, starting at 10 a.m., at the PSD headquarters in Kiseleff, we will have a ruling coalition meeting and this will be one of the points on the order of the day. I hope we would also establish whom we could endorse there,” the PSD leader pointed out.

Likewise, asked whether the ruling coalition has a nomination for the office of BNR Deputy Governor, the PSD President said: “I think it should.”

Asked whether the situation registered at the Standing Electoral Authority (AEP) will also be discussed, Liviu Dragnea claimed that this issue must be clarified too.

“That case too, because that has been very slow in coming, it’s a very important and still unstable institution. Besides, we must issue an approval for the director there, whom we don’t know,” Liviu Dragnea concluded.

Speaker Dragnea discusses organisational matters with USR’s Dan : All committee meetings will be streamed online, agenda to be set one week in advance

The meetings of the Chamber of Deputies’ committees will be streamed online as soon as possible, and their agenda will be set one week in advance, Chamber Speaker Liviu Dragnea said Wednesday.

He went on to say he discussed organisational matters with national leader of the United We Save Romania (USR) Nicusor Dan, with whom he reached a good conclusion.

“I’ve had a conversation with Mr Nicusor Dan on Parliament’s organisation and we also discussed making business here transparent and efficient. And we both reached a conclusion, which I find good, that I will be implementing. Firstly, it is about my wish, which is his as well, that all the meetings of the Chamber’s specialist committees be streamed online, as currently are the meetings of the Committee on Public Administration. And I believe that will happen very soon,” Dragnea said at Parliament House.

He added that announcing the agenda of the committee meetings for the next week and the day of individual study are also problems.

“They may be matters of details, but they are important. (…) And I will be asking all the committee chairs to submit the agenda for the week to come and do so by Wednesday, while Thursday, a day set aside for individual study, to be used precisely for that, because if the MP colleagues do not have the themes for the week ahead they have nothing to study. Even if it is individual study, they have nothing to study. Thursday would be indeed a day for individual study and not a muddled day when the members pretend to be either working at the committees or studying individually. These are matters on which we have reached agreement and which we will implement,” said Dragnea.

As far as the PSD MPs are concerned, he said their job must be known to the voters.

“I have publicly told them and I am saying it once again: we get organised today and tomorrow and starting next week, each MP will have his or her job covered in the local news media. All the local media will know when the MPs come to Parliament, what the MPs attend and what they skip, what their activity here is. I believe it is very sound for each constituent citizen to know about the activity of their representative; I guess that should not bother anybody,” said Dragnea.