PSD and ALDE leaders confident in the success of the no-confidence motion

The leader of the PSD deputies: According to our calculation, there will be more than 250 votes in the favor of the no-confidence motion

The leader of the PSD parliamentary group in the Deputies’ Chamber, Marcel Ciolacu, stated on Monday that according to the calculation made by Social Democrats in this moment, the censure motion will gather more than 250 “yeses”.

“In this moment, we have 245 signatures. I think there will be more than 250 votes for the motion” Ciolacu said.

The PSD Executive President, Nicolae Badalau, stated on Monday that more than 20 parliamentarians from other parties will vote for the PSD-ALDE censure motion, appreciating that it will pass with an “extremely substantial score”.

To be adopted, the no confidence motion needs at least 233 votes.

PSD Senator Eugen Teodorovici stated on Monday, when asked if he will vote for the no confidence motion, that he signed the motion and that, in his view, what happens now has to stop, mentioning, by referring to Victor Ponta, that politics is not based on friendship.

Asked on Monday if he will vote for the motion, Teodorovici stated: “As you know, I have already signed it together with my other colleagues in the Senate. I believe it’s a normal decision, given that what happens today has to stop as soon as possible, in order for us, politicians, those who have been elected into the Parliament, to be able to have a Government validated by the party or by the winning coalition in the elections of December”.

“I believe this dispute between the PSD leaders, conducted between PSD and the Government, is not a normal thing” Teodorovici pointed out.

Being asked about his friendship with Victor Ponta, Teodorovici answered: “These issues are not mixed. Politics is not based on friendship. Politics is based on very clear principles, which are mainly focused on the national interest, the Romanians’ interest. I believe a country has to have a Government validated by a parliamentary majority”.

“I repeat once again, this is not a discussion based on friendship. We are colleagues, we are friends with Mr. Grindeanu, Mr. Ponta and Mr. Dragnea, but we don’t make politics based on friendship” Teodorovici added.

He stated he is sure that President Iohannis will nominate a PM from PSD.

“Everybody agrees that there is still this majority in the parliament, as Romanians gave it in December 2016”, Teodorovici said.

Asked what he did at the Government on Friday, Teodorovici answered: “I was asked to go to the Government, I was there, it’s a normal thing, we shouldn’t hide from such situations”.

Fifor: The no-confidence motion will pass the Parliament; all the requirements are fulfilled in order for Iohannis to appoint a PM from PSD

The leader of the PSD senators, Mihai Fifor, stated on Monday at the Parliament, that the no-confidence motion will pass on Wednesday by the joint plenum of the Deputies’ Chamber and the Senate, all the requirements being fulfilled at the same time, in order for President Klaus Iohannis to appoint a new Prime-Minister from the Social Democrat party.

“The motion will pass on Wednesday, and once it will pass, we hope to return to normality, namely to a country that is legitimately governed by a Government and a Prime-Minister appointed according to the Constitution, based on the proposal of the parliamentary majority, and of course, by a Government which is voted by the Parliament, as the laws of the country provide in this moment”, Mihai Fifor stated.

Being asked what guarantee does he have that President Klaus Iohannis will accept a proposal for the PM from PSD, the leader of the PSD senators said: “The parliamentary majority hasn’t been changed with anything, the Constitution is the same, therefore all the requirements are fulfilled in order to a PM proposal from the PSD-ALDE parliamentary majority to be accepted by President Klaus Iohannis”.

When the journalists pointed out that his name is circulated for the PM position, Fifor said that “there is no discussion to this end”.

Calin Popescu-Tariceanu asked Sorin Grindeanu to resign, in order not to reach the motion

The Senate’s Speaker Calin Popescu-Tariceanu stated on Monday that he is calling to “a minimal lucidity and responsibility” from PM Sorin Grindeanu, to “alleviate” the situation without reaching the vote for the censure motion.

“I am calling to a minimal lucidity and responsibility from the PM Sorin Grindeanu, to alleviate the situation without being forced to have a voting related to a censure motion. I believe that he should think about it with the responsibility involved by the quality he had and still has formally, as the Prime-Minister of Romania, and think which the best formula is. This confrontation formula is not appropriate, in my opinion” Calin Popescu-Tariceanu stated.

The Senate’s Speaker also stated that the current crisis affects Romania both externally and internally, by the way in which Romanians relate to “what should happen”.

“All of us realize we are in a political crisis that affects us both in terms of external perception and as to how Romanian people relate to what should happen, namely instead of dealing with the really important things, meaning economic growth, EU funds absorption, other ambitious infrastructure projects, amended legislation, we have to manage an economic crisis that we didn’t need” Tariceanu also said.

Dragnea: I’ll make several nominations for Premier’s office. Having only one option stings even now

PSD President Liviu Dragnea stated on Monday that he will nominate several persons for the Premier’s office, within the National Executive Committee, the latter set to convene on Thursday or Friday, after the vote on the no-confidence motion.

Liviu Dragnea said he will ask the members of the National Executive Committee to choose the future Prime Minister from among several nominations he will make.

“There are several options I’ll propose before the ExCom, there won’t be solely one. Even now I feel the sting from having only one option,” Dragnea said.

He pointed out that the ExCom meeting will not be convened immediately after Wednesday’s vote in Parliament, but on Thursday or Friday. Asked what makes him think President Iohannis will accept the Premier that PSD will nominate, Liviu Dragnea said: “The Constitution, the desire for stability, and wisdom.”