PSD and ALDE sign protocol, form ‘Governing Coalition for Development and Democracy’

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) signed on Monday, at the Palace of Parliament, a four-year governing protocol titled ‘Governing Coalition for Development and Democracy.’ On this occasion, the leaders of the two political parties stated they will jointly take part in the consultations at the Presidential Palace on Wednesday, despite the fact that the two parties are scheduled to meet the President separately: PSD on Wednesday and ALDE on Thursday.

PSD President Liviu Dragnea announced that the two parties will have a single nominee for the PM’s office. The two parties jointly have 250 seats in Parliament, out of a total of 465. The PSD President also said the number of portfolios that ALDE will receive in the future Government will be established after the consultations with the Head of State.

PSD and ALDE to come up with joint governing platform and sole nominee for PM’s office

PSD and ALDE will put together a joint governing platform and will come up with a single nominee for PM’s office, according to the protocol between the two parties, signed on Monday, at the Parliament Palace.

The document has three main objectives: ensuring sustainable economic growth and new jobs, increasing material wealth and quality of life and respecting citizens’ rights and liberties.

“PSD and ALDE will put together a joint governing platform by harmonizing the stipulations in their electoral platforms,” the document specifies.

Furthermore, given that the parliamentary groups of PSD and ALDE hold 250 of the overall 465 seats, the Governing Coalition for Development and Democracy PSD-ALDE will propose a sole candidate for the position of Prime Minister, jointly nominated, and will support in Parliament a coalition government led by the said nominee, whose governmental team will be made up of ministers designated proportionately by PSD and ALDE.

The parliamentary groups of PSD and ALDE in the Senate and the Lower Chamber will form a parliamentary majority to support the election of their own representatives within the Standing Bureaus of the two Chambers, within the leadership of the standing commissions, as well as to promote the legislative initiatives and the bills that the two parties decide, through mutual consultations, to table at parliamentary and governmental levels.

In the protocol, the two parties commit themselves to proportionately carry out the political nominations in ministers, in governmental agencies, in the Government’s structure, in the institutions representing the Government in the country, based on criteria of competence, integrity and determination to achieve the objectives of defending the citizens’ rights and liberties, included in the joint governing programme.

“The present protocol is signed for the entire duration of the legislature, from December 2016 to December 2020,” reads the mentioned document.

Liviu Dragnea: PSD and ALDE to jointly take part in consultations with President Iohannis

On Monday, after signing the protocol establishing the PSD-ALDE governing coalition, Liviu Dragnea announced that the two parties will jointly take part in the consultations that President Klaus Iohannis convened, consultations that will focus on the nomination of the new Prime Minister.

“We will send the President a letter officially informing him that this coalition has been set up. We will also send him the text of the protocol, we will inform him we will jointly go there. I understood PSD is invited on Wednesday, at 11 a.m. We will jointly go there at 11 a.m.,” Dragnea said.

Asked what will happen if the head of the state will turn down PSD-ALDE, Dragnea said: “For a long time I’ve been receiving questions referring to the President’s ill intentions. We still rely on his good faith and that he will understand this.”

In his turn, ALDE Co-President Calin Popescu Tariceanu confirmed that PSD and ALDE will jointly take part in the consultations, based on the signing of the protocol establishing the governing coalition.

“Bearing in mind the signing of this protocol at this moment, we will jointly take part in the consultations that the president will organise for the Prime Minister to be nominated,” Tariceanu emphasised.

When told that PSD and ALDE are two distinct parties, which ran separately in the elections, Tariceanu answered: “Yes, but today we signed this coalition protocol.”

According to the timetable announced on Monday, PSD, PNL, USR and UDRM are invited at the Cotroceni Palace on Wednesday, to take part in consultations on forming a new Government, while ALDE, PMP and ethnic minority representatives are invited on Thursday.

ALDE’s Constantin: We already have a version of PSD-ALDE joint governing program

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) already have a version of the joint governing program, the co-Chairman of ALDE, Daniel Constantin, announced on Monday.

“After two days in which our teams have met, we have already the second point of the protocol achieved – there is already a version of the governing program that we will present in the Parliament. There were no major differences, the teams have harmonized, there is a joint governing program that will ensure economic growth and prosperity for the citizens of this country. We strongly placed emphasis on investments in the future governing. From this point of view, we have ensured that there is a minimum 6 pct of the GDP/per year allocated to investments for the next four years”, Daniel Constantin specified.

Liviu Dragnea asked if former Ponta Gov’t ministers will be part of future Gov’t: “I’m not sure”

PSD President Liviu Dragnea was asked on Monday whether any of the former members of the Ponta Government will be part of the future Government. He pointed out he is not very sure.

“Let’s wait for the nominee to be appointed, but I’m not very sure,” Dragnea said.

He pointed out he alone knows the name of the person PSD will nominate for the Premier’s office and will reveal it to his party colleagues on Wednesday morning, at the meeting of the National Executive Committee.

Dragnea said he will convene the party’s National Executive Committee on Wednesday morning, before the consultations scheduled at 11 a.m. at the Cotroceni Palace.

PSD and ALDE negotiating with UDMR its support in Parliament

Liviu Dragnea, Calin Popescu Tariceanu and Daniel Constantin are planning to meet UDMR’s leaders in order to discuss the signing of a parliamentary collaboration protocol. In other words, the representatives of the Hungarian minority could end up supporting the PSD-ALDE Government in Parliament without having Government portfolios. In return, UDMR could receive positions in the second echelon.

As PSD President Liviu Dragnea pointed out, the Government portfolios will be distributed between the Social Democrats and the Democrat Liberals proportionally to the number of seats each of the two parties holds.

In what concerns UDMR, per Dragnea the leaders of PSD and ALDE will discuss with the Hungarian minority’s representatives “the possibility and advisability of signing a parliamentary collaboration and support protocol.”

In other words, if PSD and ALDE decide to collaborate with UDMR to have a wider majority in Parliament, UDMR can hope to secure offices only in the second echelon and within decentralised institutions.

The PSD-ALDE-UDMR talks were announced at the end of the press conference Liviu Dragnea, Calin Popescu Tariceanu and Daniel Constantin held after they signed the collaboration protocol.