PSD announces launch of Start-Up Nation programme: Each business opened this year could receive RON 200,000

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Spokesperson Adrian Dobre announced on Friday, via a communique, that the Start-Up Nation programme has been launched, entailing the financing, by up to RON 200,000, of each new company or business opened this year, the project having a budget of RON 1.7 billion from national budget sources and European grants.

“From today until Sunday, the Start-Up Nation app is operational and every potential beneficiary can test it by accessing the following link: https://testaresun.aippimm.ro/. This way, each entrepreneur or person who is curious has the possibility to test, verify and evaluate online a project that may be eligible for financing. The official start to the Start-Up Nation programme will be given on Thursday, June 15, at 10 a.m.,” the communique reads.

Adrian Dobre pointed out that Start-Up Nation is “one of the most ambitious” programmes of support for Romanian entrepreneurs.

“Start-Up Nation is an important promise that PSD made during the elections campaign and, at the same time, one of the most ambitious programmes for the support of Romanian entrepreneurs. We want young people to get involved, to open companies, to develop businesses. Through this programme, we support them with non-reimbursable financing of up to RON 200,000 per project, and I’m convinced that in a short time we will all notice the benefits, including in what concerns those young people who wanted to leave the country and to whom this programme now offers the option and the support to start a business in Romania,” the PSD Spokesperson stated.

According to the source, “through Start-Up Nation – a programme that supports the development of local capital –, the opening of 10,000 new businesses that will create at least 10,000 new jobs is estimated this year.”

Likewise, RON 1.7 billion from national budget sources and European grants has been earmarked for the programme, and the maximum sum that a beneficiary can obtain is RON 200,000.

The sign-up period will last 30 days, starting on June 15, and the potential beneficiaries will sign up their business plans online.