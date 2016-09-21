PSD Chair Dragnea: I hope after this winter’s election we’ll have our peace to build on

Social Democratic Party (PSD) national leader Liviu Dragnea said on Wednesday, the International Day of Peace, that peace is valued only when it’s not there anymore. He also said he wished that after this December 11 election there will be peace to build on.

“Today is International Peace Day. We value peace, unfortunately, only when it’s not here anymore. I hope that, after this winter’s election we’ll have our peace to build on,” Dragnea said on Facebook.

International Day of Peace is celebrated on September 21 and was established in 1981 by the UN General Assembly and is observed every year at the opening of September session. The UN General Assembly declared this day to consolidate the ideals of peace inside and among all the nations of the world.