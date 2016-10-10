PSD files bill on elimination of 102 non-fiscal taxes, including television and radio licence tax

Social Democratic Party (PSD) President Liviu Dragnea filed in the Senate on Monday a bill on the elimination of 102 non-fiscal taxes, including the environment tax on auto vehicles, 33 consular and citizenship taxes, 20 Trade Registry taxes and the television and radio licence tax.

“This bill has entered the Senate’s Standing Bureau today. I hope that in Parliament my colleagues will treat this bill with the importance it deserves. I know there are two institutions whose reports have to come – the Legislative Council and the Government. I hope they will both carefully analyse this bill and issue their reports, positive or negative, in order to be able to continue the parliamentary procedure,” Liviu Dragnea stated.

He gave assurances that the state budget will cover the shortfall for the institutions that used to receive the proceeds of these taxes.

“The fiscal impact is less than 0.1 percent of GDP. It’s basically insignificant,” Dragnea said.

National leader Dragnea says PSD getting close to 1 mil signatures for general election bids

Liviu Dragnea says PSD will be submitting on Tuesday at noon lists of signatures backing up the party’s bids for the December 11 general election which number is nearing one million.

He adds that the lists of the party’s overseas candidates will also be submitted the same day.

“I guess we are getting at one million [signatures] (…) That is what I have understood (…),” Dragnea said Monday at the Senate House.

Asked if he knows of any minister in the non-affiliated Ciolos Cabinet to have signed the support lists of PSD, Dragnea said no, adding that that would be a piece of news.

He added that the lists have no names of popular people.

“There will be no popular people. But what I asked at last October’s Congress convention is happening, namely the party is opening up to people who were not or are still not PSD members. That happened at the local elections and it will happen at the general election as well. I am open to such things, but each case should be treated separately and seriously,” said Dragnea.

As far as the possibility of journalists being on the lists of candidates is concerned, Dragnea said he is waiting for the official proposals of the county branches.

About the fact that investigative journalist Alexandu Cautis, a long-time critic of Dragnea, has announced he will be running on the PSD Constanta ticket in the general election, Dragnea said: “I do not mix things. If someone who has criticised me a lot has a revelation and converts to Social Democracy, that is a gain. There is nothing bad about that. But, once again, I have to see the arguments of the organisation that recommends him.”