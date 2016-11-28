PSD leader continues his series of international contacts. After the meeting with the Austrian Chancellor, Dragnea goes to Stockholm on Wednesday, at the invitation of the Swedish PM

PSD President Liviu Dragnea announced on Friday evening that next week he will be visiting Sweden, where he was invited by the Swedish PM Stefan Lofven.

“The Swedish PM has invited me to Stockholm on Monday. We will discuss on several subjects, on migration. I am interested in the economic and social model over there. The social insurance part is very good. We will have some interesting things to discuss. I’ll tell you more when I’ll be back” stated Liviu Dragnea.

PSD President Liviu Dragnea went to Vienna on Thursday, where he met the Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern. The PSD leader said that he discussed with the Austrian Chancellor about the Romania’s entrance into Schengen, about the presidency of the European Council, as well as a possible visit of the Austrian Chancellor in Romania, if PSD will take over the government.

“I discussed today to Christian Kern, the Austrian Chancellor, about the PSD’ economical program of bringing more Romanian people into the middle class, about the natural desire of Romania’s entrance into Schengen, about our cooperation within the Danube strategy.

At the same time, since we have a massive afforestation project in our government program, we have discussed about deforestations. I said we will implement clear, precise and harsh regulations related to the deforestation regime. Romania will be open to the Austrian companies, provided that they will comply with the law and environmental protection”, wrote Dragnea on Facebook, on Thursday.