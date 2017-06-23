PSD leaders summoned at NatExCom meeting on Monday to nominate PM

PSD’s National Executive Committee (NatExCom) meeting has been scheduled for Monday, at 10.30 a.m., Social Democratic leaders set to decide whom to nominate for the PM’s office, a nomination they will forward to President Klaus Iohannis during the consultations that will take place on Monday at the Cotroceni Palace, PSD leadership sources told News.ro.

The Social Democrats will meet on Monday, at 10.30 a.m., at the Palace of Parliament, the National Executive Committee meeting set to be followed by the meeting of the party’s joint parliamentary groups.

PSD President Liviu Dragnea stated on Wednesday that he is “absolutely convinced” that President Klaus Iohannis will accept, on Monday, the Premier that Calin Popescu Tariceanu and he will nominate. Dragnea also outlined the portrait of the future Premier: a fair, responsible person who is not an adventurer, is capable of implementing the governing platform, has extraordinary capacity for work.

Dragnea pointed out that an Executive Council meeting and a meeting of the party’s parliamentary groups will take place in the following days, so that on Monday he will take the proposed Premier’s name to the consultations with President Klaus Iohannis. He said the nominee for the Premier’s office will first be discussed within the party, and after the President appoints the Prime Minister the proposed ministers will be discussed within the Executive Council.

Asked whether he is convinced President Iohannis will appoint PSD’s Premier, Dragnea answered: “I continue to have the conviction that President Iohannis wants Romania’s stability.”