PSD President Liviu Dragnea (photo) has presented, on Friday, the objectives in the health field that are included in the government program of the Social Democrat party, the main theme being “the patient – the first priority of any reform”.

“The health budget will be built in accordance to the needs of the system, of the patient, so that no patient shouldn’t feel abandoned and should know that there are solutions available for him/her. The entire health system must serve the patient. (…) The patient must feel supported and helped, not obstructed by bureaucracy or by the lacks of this system”, stated Liviu Dragnea in a press conference in which he presented the chapter dedicated to the health field from the government program “Dare to believe in Romania”, according to Agerpres.

Regarding the development of the medical infrastructure, PSD plans the construction of the republican hospital ‘Carol Davila’ by 2020, with more than 2,500 beds and an area of 60 to 80 hectares, funded by settlement of EUR 750 per day for each used bed, having the model of the Viennese AKH clinic.

The investments in this chapter are estimated, for the next four years, to EUR 5 billion, out of which EUR 3.5 billion are provided by the sovereign fund of development and investment, EUR 300 million b European funds (the operational program) and EUR 800 million from the state budget.

“Besides this giant complex, we’re talking about 8 new regional hospitals similar to this complex, of a smaller dimension – around 1,000 beds. (…) The remaining county hospitals that were not rehabilitated, will be rehabilitated and modernized; 100 outpatient departments and 250 emergency receiving units will also be rehabilitated and modernized”, PSD leader added.

PSD also plans to renew the existing ambulances fleet and to ensure at least one ambulance for each commune.

Another objective of the social democrats is the frequent update of the list with compensated medicines, the first update being provided for March 1, 2017, together with the more quick access of the patients to the new medicines on the market.

The program also provides the implementation of the contracts for the national cost-voume-result programs, while the payment will depend on the therapeutic results. “All patients will have access to this program”, Dragnea stated.

Another objective refers to the de-bureaucratization of the access to treatment, as well as to introducing new programs, including identifying the cardiovascular diseases with major risk. PSD also wants free screening for the early identification of the non-transmissible diseases with high public impact, of the congenital malformations and f the transmissible infectious diseases (including the sexually transmitted disease), as well as prophylactic programs for children and preventive medical consultations for identifying diseases such as diabetes.

PSD also plans the review of the doctors’ salary system. PSD provides that starting from January 1, 2018, a resident physician should have a gross salary of EUR 1,200, a V clinical degree physician should receive EUR 2,650, a V clinical degree MD should have EUR 3,377, while an AIC-emergency V degree MD should gain EUR 3,600. These amount don’t include the income corresponding to guards, meal and holiday tickets or increases, and the income tax should be 0%.

The health program supported by the Social Democrats also provides that starting also from January 1, 2018, trained nurses should benefit from a salary increase of one hundred percent, while the nurses should have a monthly salary of RON 2,150 and the employees with higher education should gain RON 2,250.

By 2020, PSD wishes the health budget to represent 6.4 percent of the GDP.