PSD President Liviu Dragnea: On Monday we file bill to eliminate 102 non-fiscal taxes, including radio-TV broadcasting tax

On Monday, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will file in Parliament a bill seeking to eliminate 102 non-fiscal taxes, PSD President Liviu Dragnea stated on Sunday, pointing out that the Social Democrats have decided to no longer wait on the elimination of red tape announced by the technocrat Government.

“Tomorrow, my colleagues and I will file a bill on eliminating 102 non-fiscal taxes, which means less red tape and more time and more money for Romanian citizens. Some taxes are smaller than the expenditures incurred to collect them,” PSD President Liviu Dragnea announced at a press conference.

He stated that he has decided, along with his colleagues, to no longer wait for his party to form the Government or on “the great elimination of red tape loudly announced by the technocrats” being implemented.

The PSD President also stated that the bill would see the elimination of the 102 non-fiscal taxes starting on 1 January 2017.

The 102 taxes concerned include the environment tax for auto vehicles, 33 consular and citizenship taxes, 20 Trade Registry taxes, the radio-TV public broadcasting taxes, the supplementary passport tax, 22 taxes collected when modifying or restoring lost documents, 13 extra-judiciary stamp duties, and taxes on recreational/sport fishing.

PSD Chair takes new jab at Klaus Iohannis

On Sunday, Liviu Dragnea once again accused President Klaus Iohannis of pushing the limits of the Constitution. The PSD President is dissatisfied with the President’s statements about the future Premier and with the talks that the President had with the General Prosecutor about cases currently handled by the Prosecutor’s Office.

“I saw he made a statement about those whom he will not appoint Premier. He’s playing around with the Constitution. I found it out of line. Why should he summon the General Prosecutor? How could he tell him to expedite cases? Also outside the bounds of the Constitution. I don’t see why he had to have that talk. I don’t think the Prosecutor’s Office needed a spur from the President. I don’t believe those people need the President to tell them to work better, faster, more efficiently,” Liviu Dragnea said.