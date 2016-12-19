PSD to sign governance protocol with ALDE on Monday

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) will sign a governance protocol on Monday, the Social Democrats’ chairman Liviu Dragnea announced on Sunday.

Asked of the PSD has completed the talks with the ALDE, he said “definitely yes.”

“We have had several meetings these days, meetings that had two goals, in fact, to shape up the architecture of the future government, how the future government will look like, not in terms of persons, and, at the same time, to make the governance programme compatible, which hasn’t been very hard, because we have common visions for the economy development and for social justice. And that happened last night. Tomorrow we are going to meet again and sign a protocol, this is natural, this is how this alliance is made official. Same as we have done in the local elections we’ll do in the case of the parliamentary ones, a governance protocol,” Liviu Dragnea said on Romania TV private broadcaster.

He added that the number of portfolios that ALDE will receive in the future government will be established after the consultations with the head of state, however, some principles have been set.

“We have set some principles – it is a proportional distribution, as it is natural, but let me tell you, in my point of view, as far as I am concerned, I will not sit with the calculator to check the decimals. The persons proposed will matter very much, because any government member, with the prime minister in the first place, must be very good, because they have to enforce a programme which truly brings growth in Romania, but which isn’t a programme to be easily put into practice,” the PSD chairman said.

