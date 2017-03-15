PSD transfers from PM to IntMin the appointment of DGPI Director. Lower Chamber vote

On Tuesday, the Lower Chamber voted in favour of the law approving the government emergency ordinance (GEO) on the creation of the Interior Ministry’s (MAI) General Directorate for Internal Protection (DGPI), the DGPI director set to be appointed by the Interior Minister with the approval of the Supreme Defence Council (CSAT), not by the Premier as the ordinance initially stipulated. The modification was made at PSD’s proposal.

“The General Directorate for Internal Protection (DGPI) is a specialised structure with prerogatives in the national security domain, subordinated to the Interior Ministry, with juridical personality, which carries out activities meant to identify, counter and remove threats, vulnerabilities and risks toward the information, property, personnel, missions, decisional process and operational capacity of Interior Ministry structures, as well as those that can lead to serious public order disturbances,” reads the law that approves GEO no.76/2016 on the creation and organisation of the DGPI, Mediafax informs.

At PSD’s proposal, the DGPI director will be appointed by the Interior Minister, with CSAT’s approval, not by the Premier as the GEO initially stipulated.

“The Director of the General Directorate for Internal Protection is an active-duty member of the armed forces and is appointed in office by the Interior Ministry, with the approval of the Supreme Defence Council,” reads the PSD amendment adopted in the plenary meeting.

In its initial form, OUG no.76/2016 stipulated that the DGPI director general is “an active-duty member of the armed forces and is appointed in office by the Prime Minister, at the Interior Minister’s proposal and with the approval of the Supreme Defence Council.”

The Romanian Parliament oversees the DGPI through its joint armed forces, public order and national security committees.

The DGPI’s activity in the national security field is classified as state secret.

PNL claimed it would oppose the law approving the OUG because the amendments filed lacked CSAT’s approval.

The law that approves GEO no.76/2016 on the establishment, organising and functioning of the Interior Ministry’s DGPI was adopted in a 174-81 vote. There were 18 abstentions.

The Senate will have the final vote.