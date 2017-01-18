PSD treasurer: Dragnea and Grindeanu’s visit to U.S., paid by the party

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Treasurer Mircea Draghici stated for Mediafax on Tuesday that PSD President Liviu Dragnea’s visit to the U.S., where he will attend Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony, will be paid by PSD, not by the Lower Chamber, the party also covering Premier Sorin Grindeanu’s travel costs.

Asked to explain why PSD will cover PSD President and Lower Chamber Speaker Liviu Dragnea’s travel costs, considering he stated on Monday evening that the costs would be covered by the Lower Chamber, Draghici pointed out that the reason has to do with the fact that the invitation was extended to the winner of the Romanian elections.

“My colleagues have more closely studied the invitation, which was extended – from what I understand, I haven’t seen it – to the electoral competitor who won the Romanian elections, namely the [party] president and the prime minister. It was natural for the party to cover the costs and then that’s what we decided. This is the difference from last evening’s stance,” PSD’s treasurer told Mediafax.

He pointed out PSD will also cover Premier Sorin Grindeanu’s travel costs, the two officials set to pay this visit together.

“PSD will also cover the PSD President and the Premier’s travel costs. Bearing in mind that the invitation was extended to the electoral competitor who won the elections, then, obviously, by way of logical deduction, it’s normal and good for the party to cover the costs,” Draghici added.

Lower Chamber Speaker Liviu Dragnea pointed out on Monday that the travel costs would be covered by the legislative body.

Asked whether the travel costs will be covered by the Lower Chamber, Dragnea said: “Yes, that’s what I was told, it’s possible, this is the practice.”

Chamber Speaker on visit to U.S.: I don’t understand the fuss; it’s an important event I am honouring

Lower Chamber Speaker Liviu Dragnea (photo), Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman, said on Monday he decided to honour the invitation to the inauguration ceremony of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, and claimed he does not understand why “there is such a fuss” on this topic.

“In the first place, I don’t understand why there is such a fuss on this invitation, it is an important event I was invited to and I have decided to honour it. Both the Prime Minister and I. The invitation came, tomorrow I will leave for the U.S., the Prime Minister will leave on Wednesday, and we’ll also come back. I have received that invitation from the committee organising this event, because, as there is no administration in office, officially the only structure addressing these invitations to all those who want to be there these days is this committee and I have received from this committee an invitation sent by its vice president. And I will go, I don’t understand why so much fuss. I understood I cannot represent the Romanian state, it is all right, if someone asks me something there, I will probably have the courage to speak and respond, if someone asks me something about Romania. I believe it is not forbidden,” Dragnea said at Parliament.

Asked whether the invitation mentions him by name, the PSD leader maintained he does not wish to make the event look ridiculous, about which in fact he said he did not wish to speak in public.

“It is an important event and I really don’t want to make it look ridiculous, regardless of the dissatisfactions of one or another. It is an invitation which I received and which I will honour. I don’t want to comment on this anymore. I understand what the Presidential Administration has said, however I am determined to go. I didn’t give out this information, I wasn’t planning on publicly speaking about this invitation or, God forbid, brag about it. It came up, naturally, it was discussed within the Standing Bureau, it came out in the press,” Dragnea showed.