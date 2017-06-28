PSD’s Badalau: I have a doubt related to Tudose’s scope, but I will vote for the Government with both of my hands and with two balls

The PSD Executive President Nicolae Badalau justified on Tuesday his abstention towards Mihai Tudose’s nomination for the PM position, explaining that he doesn’t have the scope of a Head of the Government, and mentioning that he will vote “with both of his hands and with two balls” at the vesting vote of the new Government.

“The arguments are simple: I had a doubt and I still have it, related to Mr. Tudose’s scope in leading a Government (…) I had a certain suspicion. It was related to the cooperation with the party, the cooperation in economic terms, the external cooperation, which is extremely important. There are much more things. They cannot be pointed out, they cannot be analyzed in detail, but, as I said to you, I pray for it to be just my opinion and I pray for me to be wrong, and I am sure if PM Tudose will make efforts, and if, in the end, he will have opposers inside the party, to make him work harder and better, things will be ok” Nicolae Badalau stated.

The PSD Executive President said that he will vote “for” the Government to be vested in the Parliament, because he is a PSD member since 27 years.

“How can I vote a PSD Government? With all my heart. With both of my hands for a PSD Government, and with two balls (…) At the vote in the plenary session, we will vote the PSD-ALDE Government. I am a PSD member since 27 years, and the President of an organization since 16 years. I will definitely vote for the Government” he said.

Asked who was the person he would have preferred as PM, Nicolae Badalau said that he would have wished Liviu Dragnea as the Head of the Government.

“Definitely Liviu Dragnea. Unfortunately, he couldn’t be the PM, but the most competent PM that Romania could have now was Liviu Dragnea, and I am honestly telling you this. Romania would have won” Badalau said.

The PSD Executive President wished to mention that the leader of the party wasn’t upset on him for not voting for Mihai Tudose’s nomination, claiming that there is democracy inside PSD and that PSD is a party where, although there are several positions, the best thing is finally generated.

“Liviu also said that he is my friend and that he doesn’t have any problem related to certain of my votes” Nicolae Badalau stated.

“There will be a new evaluation after six months; we will not tolerate a Government which doesn’t fulfil the government program”

The Executive President of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), Nicolae Badalau, also stated on Tuesday that the Tudose Government will be evaluated, too, after six months, explaining that the party will not “keep” a Government which doesn’t fulfil the government program.

“An evaluation will be performed after six months for sure (…) It’s a normal thing. We will not tolerate, we will not keep a Government which doesn’t fulfil the government program, and which doesn’t lead Romania to the development and this nation to a better life. I said it before, whatever the risk may be, even the risk to go in the opposition, we will not accept the Grindeanu Government to be maintained. We assumed a huge risk, in terms of voters and in parliamentary terms, and yet we did it in order for this nation to have a better life” Nicolae Badalau stated.

The PSD Executive President said that the future ministers must have an extremely great wish to work, in order to recover the delays in the government program.

“I’m not supporting any minister, I am supporting the government program (…) We appreciate that mature and wise people who wish to work hard have to be in this Government. Don’t forget that there is a delay in the government program which they have to recover until December” Badalau added.

He explained that, in order to recover the delays in the government program, the Government will do “absolutely everything that law allows it to do”, including issuing ordinances.