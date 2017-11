PSD’s CExN adopts resolution denouncing “parallel, illegitimate state”

The National Executive Committee (CExN) of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) adopted on Friday at Baile Herculane, a resolution denouncing “the parallel, illegitimate state, trying to get hold of political power.”

“The National Executive Committee (CExN) of PSD, assembled in the meeting of 17 November 2017, has analysed the results of the first ten months of governance as well as the current political situation. With regard to the stage of the governing programme fulfillment, it was found that the Government has accomplished the measures related to the analysed interval, the data being synthesised in a public document. It attests the fulfillment of commitments made to Romanians in the electoral campaign. At the same time, PSD has analysed the tense situation in the public sphere due to numerous pieces of information about the serious abuses of people who are active in, have led or still lead powerful public institutions and which indicates the existence of a so-called ‘Parallel, illegitimate state’, trying to get hold of the political power legitimately constituted through free and fair elections, representing a danger that should concern the public opinion,” reads the document read by the PSD Secretary General Marian Neacsu, at the end of the meeting.

According to the resolution, PSD notices the existence of several vulnerabilities of the rule of law which are being speculated by the representatives of the “parallel, illegitimate state” with the aim of discretionarily controlling political or judicial power.

“It ensures that the “parallel, illegitimate state” is using public financial resources and instruments specific to state authority in order to intimidate, blackmail or remove political decision-makers who uphold or promote the legislative changes meant to restore the state’s powers into their rightful constitutional place, in agreement with the democratic principles and the human fundamental rights and liberties,” the document adopted by the PSD leadership further shows.