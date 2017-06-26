PSD’s CExN picks Mihai Tudose as Prime Minister proposal

The National Executive Committee (CExN) of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), major at rule, has unanimously picked acting Economy Minister Mihai Tudose to be the party’s nominee for the Prime Minister office, according to political sources.

Tudose was recommended by PSD national leader Liviu Dragnea. Four of the CExN members, including Codrin Stefanescu, Nicolae Badalau and Paul Stanescu would have abstained from voting.

PSD’s Dragnea: There are five or six proposals for Prime Minister office

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Liviu Dragnea announced on Monday before the CExN meeting that the Social Democrats have five or six proposals for the Prime Minister office.

“Yesterday and the days before we had [discussions] with almost all organisation chairs, with two exceptions, with a series of MPs, colleagues from all over the country, and there have resulted five, six options for the Prime Minister office. We discussed last evening, last night and this morning with each of them and together, and a solution is coming into view which I want to propose in the CExN [the National Executive Committee of the PSD] and those coming up in the discussions with the organisation chairs will also speak,” Dragnea said before the meeting of the PSD National Executive Committee.

He showed that he hasn’t discussed with the head of state over the past 48 hours, but he believes the PSD proposal will be accepted.

“Maybe he accepts it, in theory he should accept it, I have seen all his statements and stand in the recent period, which, I must admit, seemed a fair position, namely he didn’t get involved, even if there have maybe been attempts in this direction and I believe that he wants stability, same as we do,” the PSD Chairman said.

Carmen Dan was among nominees for PM office

Dragnea mentioned on Monday that Carmen Dan (Minister of Interior – e.n.) was one of the proposals for the Prime Minister office, adding that the PSD and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) hold the majority in Parliament and this thing has been proven in the voting on the censure motion.

He added that there is no question of “playing on positions of strength”, being important for the PSD to remain united.

“She was one of the proposals [Carmen Dan] and this is why I asked her to come to discuss it. (…) I believe that it’s important for the PSD to remain united and it has shown that it is united, even if we went through a very difficult period, and the new government is to recover the delays that, unfortunately, don’t stop only at those current delays, but their effects as well. However, we hold the majority and it has been proven at the motion. It’s a simple math,” Dragnea stated before the convention of the National Executive Committee of the PSD, that is to validate a candidate for the Prime Minister office.