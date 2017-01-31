PSD’s Dragnea advises Justice Minister to get inspired from previous Governments’ experience on pardon

The head of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Liviu Dragnea, stated on Tuesday that he advises the Minister of Justice, Florin Iordache, to get inspired from the experience of the previous Governments in connection to the manner of adopting the pardon draft.

Present on Tuesday at the High Court of Justice and Cassation, for the first term of the trial in which he is judged for instigation to abuse of office, Dragnea was asked by journalists what would he advise the Minister of Justice in connection with the two draft ordinances on pardon and amending the Criminal Codes.

“I would advise him to get inspired from the experience of precursors, meaning from the experience of the previous Governments. Whether to pass an ordinance or to adopte draft laws, this is their problem, but it is better to look at the experience of precursors. If pardon was passed by ordinance in the past, he could do it again. If not, I do not know if it is ok. (…) For now, I saw much scandal on some intentions. I also saw a public debate and I say to wait to see what the Government will do,” Dragnea said.

Also, Liviu Dragnea was asked whether a possible pardon would help him with the case he has in court.

“What pardon could help me? No pardon helps me. I have not heard from the Government that it wants to decriminalize the abuse of office. On the other side, I know we have a Constitutional Court [CCR], as far as I know, at least this morning, it was in force, that adopted a decision. If we have to take it to the streets in order not to place the decisions of the Constitutional Court in agreement with the legislation, this is also an option or maybe the CCR ruled this decision for me,” Dragnea answered.

Asked whether that threshold of RON 200,000 for abuse of office helps him, the head of the PSD said: “It does not help me personally. I understood from the DNA [National Anticorruption Directorate] that it has a problem with 15,000 cases. I do not think that those 15,000 cases are about me, from what I remember.”

Magistrates from the High Court of Justice and Cassation postponed on Tuesday, for 14 February, the case in which the head of the PSD, Liviu Dragnea, is accused of instigation to abuse of office in connection with employing two party members to the General Directorate for Social Assistance and Child Protection (DGASPC) Teleorman.

The reason for postponement was the fact that three of the indicted persons did not hire a lawyer. Dragnea’s ex-wife, Bombonica Prodana, did not come to the trial, she sent a message through her lawyer that she wants to be tried in absence.

At the exit from the Court’s hall, Liviu Dragnea said that his case is the based on a false statement, given by a person “in suspect circumstances” to the DNA.

Liviu Dragnea was sent to court by the DNA for committing, as the head of the Teleorman County Council, offenses of instigation to abuse of office and instigation to intellectual forgery.