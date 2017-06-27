PSD’s Dragnea: All of President’s statements, attitude since beginning of crisis correct

All statements and attitude of President Iohannis since the beginning of the crisis were constitutionally correct, on Tuesday said the Social Democratic Party (PSD)’s national leader, Liviu Dragnea, ahead of the meeting with the party leaders at Vila Lac 1, near Bucharest aimed at approving the list of ministers from the new Cabinet which will be validated at the National Executive Committee (CExN) meeting convened on Wednesday.

“I liked it, I cannot say it surprised me (the President’s attitude on Monday night, ed. n.), because all of the President’s statements and attitude ever since the beginning of the crisis were very correct from the Constitution’s point of view,” Liviu Dragnea asserted.

President Klaus Iohannis on Monday night announced in a press statement that he designated the Social-Democrat Mihai Tudose for Prime Minister.

“This crisis we are going through – because it is a political crisis – does a lot of harm to Romania. It harms the Romanian economy, Romania’s image throughout the world. This crisis should be put an end to, and very fast. We must have a new government as soon as possible, to start to solve problems that are being unsolved, namely those problems that have occurred due to this crisis which irrupted from inside the PSD. (…) Considering all this and given that a government is needed urgently, I hereby designate Mr. Tudose for future Prime Minister, who will hold talks in the following days and present a governmental team to the Parliament,” Iohannis said at the Cotroceni presidential Palace.

According to the head of the state, the PSD and ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) say they further enjoy a majority in the Parliament.