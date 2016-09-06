PSD’s Dragnea at the Supreme Court: “For every poll, a criminal case”

Head of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea arrived on Tuesday morning at the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) to attend a hearing in a case in which he is on trial for abuse of office related to hiring two party members for the General Directorate for Social Care and Child Protection (DGASPC) in Teleorman County.

“For every poll, a criminal case”, he said on his arrival at the court, refusing to further comment.

He only stayed ten minutes to the Court, since the meeting was postponed for 5.00 pm. Liviu Dragnea left the Supreme Court without making other statements, as he said at his arrival.

The meeting of the High Court of Cassation and Justice was secret.

According to DNA, Dragnea stepped in to allow two female employees of DGASPC in Teleorman to keep their positions with the institution and receive a salary, although they actually worked for the Teleorman PSD branch.

PSD President was impeached on April 6, in the case where his ex-wife and former heads of the General Directorate of Social Care and Child Protection of Teleorman are also investigated.

In the same case, the mayor of the 3rd District, Robert Negoita, was also heard in May 11, as a witness.

According to the prosecutors, between July 2006 and December 2012, Liviu Dragnea, in his capacity of President of the Teleorman County Council, respectively President of the county organization of a political party, with intention, determined Floarea Alesu, Executive Manager of the General Directorate of Social Care and Child Protection of Teleorman at that moment, to violate her duties by maintaining the position and implicitly paying their salary rights for two employees of the same institution.

Dragnea’s ex-wife, Bombonica Prodana, is impeached of abuse of office, together with former heads of the General Directorate of Social Care and Child Protection of Teleorman.

Bombonica Prodana (formerly Dragnea) was impeached for the reason that between March 3 – August 1, 2008 and between July 3, 2009 and August 1, 2000, she didn’t apply penalties to two employees hired as referent in the institutions she was leading, although she knew they didn’t cam at work and they didn’t complied with the provisions of the individual employment contract and to the job description.

PSD leader Liviu Dragnea was sentenced on April 22 by the Supreme Court to two years of suspended prison in the “Referendum” case, after he was initially sentenced to one year of suspended prison, the decision being final.

Being the Secretary General of PSD at the time of the deeds, Dragnea was judged for use of the influence or authority by a person who holds a leading position in a party, in order to gain undue benefits for himself or for the others.

According to the indictment in the “Referendum” case, Liviu Dragea, “on the occasion of organizing and developing the referendum in July 29, 2012, used his influence and authority inside the party to gain non-patrimonial undue benefits having an electoral nature, for the political alliance which included the party represented by the defendant, namely to achieve the participation quorum with the support of the votes acquired in other circumstances than the legal ones”.

According to the prosecutors, Liviu Dragnea coordinated a complex mechanism, in which he involved several persons on which he had influence due to his position, aiming to fraud the results regarding the vote participation.