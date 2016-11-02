PSD’s Dragnea categorically rules out post-election alliance with UDMR

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea on Tuesday said that PSD will not enter alliance with the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) after the December 11 general election.

He insisted that PSD’s only partner for an alliance is the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), saying that hopefully the two parties will together pass the 50-percent mark to be able to create a government.

Dragnea said that ALDE is the first and only ally of PSD.

Asked whether or not he will still negotiate with UDMR if ALDE fails to pass the post, Dragnea replied in the negative.

“Why would we discuss that? I do not want any alliance with UDMR at rule. Period! I am hopeful that the Romanians will cast enough ballots for PSD and their ALDE colleagues so that together we may govern Romania for a better life, as Romanians wish. If we fail to garner the votes, what use talking about prime minister options? If Romanians have more confidence in unsubstantiated words and some people with a weak personal morality, which was on display over the past days, than that will be our fate. I have no plan B, C, D or E,” Dragnea told Antena 3 private broadcaster.

He added that the National Liberal Party (PNL) will not opt for a government of national unity either, at least for two reasons.

“If you want to make a government of at least two parties, those parties and their members have to be somewhat compatible (…) The current PNL is PNL plus the Liberal Democratic Party (PDL) of Mr Basescu, which makes PNL’s compatibility and collaboration with PSD impossible. And so, starting our government with a cabinet that would be destroyed in seven months’ time is an adventure in which I do not want PSD involved, because that would mean disregarding the vote of those who cast ballots on December 11. The second reason is the tidal absence of a vision for the development of Romania they have displayed over the past months. I mean, they have no vision (…) I am hopeful PSD and ALDE will together garner more than 50 percent of the vote, but that will be up to Romanian voters. For the time being, I see that our opponents are people who either do not respect the Constitution, or they do not observe the law or have no personal morality,” added Dragnea.

He also said he will not put forth any prime ministerial pick until after the December 11 general election, because it could be that after making a pick that nominee will disappoint the voters.

“I am open and sincere when discussing the option for Dacian Ciolos, a global prime minister with no government programme, and PSD, which is advancing a government programme. I do not say Ciolos, but I say Popescu. If we follow the option for a providential person, a Messiah, who does not have to tell us what he wants to do and we count on him, some bad things will happen to Ionescu. And so, he can no longer be the prime minister. And what should I expect after having voted the party that has selected Ionescu? Because they will say Ionescu can no longer be?’ ‘What’s the problem?’ ‘There’s no problem, only that we have picked Ionescu because we trusted him’. ‘Well, Ionescu is no more’. I have never betrayed anybody’s confidence in me, and I will not betray now the confidence of those voting PSD,” said Dragnea.

“No Soros funding for PSD”

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) national leader Liviu Dragnea said on Tuesday night that his party has received no funding whatsoever from businessman George Soros.

“We have no Soros funding. We have not. Not that we have plenty of funding, we only have our members’ fees and donations and in-between these sums, we run our activity. (…) We, as a party, we have no Soros funding, absolutely none. This is some kind of electoral campaign. They don’t have to prove anything, they only have to say, as we have heard the USR (Save Romania Union) which was shouting that PSD is challenging them in each county. (…) We have had challenges here, at the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), this is life. It’s a shame to perpetuate lies this way, unsubstantiated statements. This is really huge [PSD with Soros],” Dragnea told Antena 3 private television broadcaster.

Premier Dacian Ciolos said on Tuesday, in reply to allegations that his cabinet is controlled by business magnate George Soros, that he has no “time and energy” to combat “such nonsense”.

According to Ciolos, George Soros has financed NGOs close to PSD, other parties.

“As far as I know from the public space, Soros is a person who has made his fortune from stock exchange or financial speculations, who has financed certain NGOs in several countries from Eastern Europe, including NGOs (…) that are working with PSD or are close to PSD or (…) other parties,” Ciolos told an Adevarul Live webcast on Tuesday.

Dacian Ciolos added that there are attempts to create a “negative connotation” for certain terms, among which “technocrat.”