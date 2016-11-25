PSD’s Dragnea discusses with Austria’s Chancellor Romania’s accession to Schengen and clearcutting

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Liviu Dragnea announces that on Thursday he had talks with Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern, having approached, among others, Romania’s accession to the Schengen area and the clearcutting regime in Romania.

“I have discussed today [Thursday] with Christian Kern, Chancellor of Austria, about the PSD economic programme to bring more Romanians to the middle class, the natural desideratum of Romania to joint Schengen, the cooperation under the Danube strategy,” Liviu Dragnea wrote on his Facebook page.

The PSD Chairman mentions that the discussion also aimed at the clearcutting topic.

“At the same time, as our governance programme includes a massive forestation project, we have talked about clearcuttings.

“We said that we’ll introduce clear, precise and tough rules in respect to the clearcutting regime. Romania will be open to Austrian companies, on condition they observe the law and the environmental protection,” Dragnea also says.