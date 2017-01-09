PSD’s Dragnea: Highly possible we initiate inquiry commission; 2017 budget has 10 billion lei gap

The chairman of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), Liviu Dragnea, has stated, on Sunday, that he will consult with the Social-Democrats to decide the possible initiation of a parliament inquiry commission, given that the 2017 budget has a gap worth around 10 to 14 billion lei.

He said that he takes into account the possibility of initiating an inquiry commission to check the decision at the Finance Ministry since the last budget revision.

“It’s very possible that tomorrow, I will consult with my colleagues, we initiate an inquiry commission, because what happened at the Finance Ministry is illegal. They estimated, on paper, probably having as basis some commitments written by some stakeholders, that incomes in Romania at the end of the year 2016 will grow by about 3 million. Reason for which they made a positive revision. This was somewhere around November 23. December 31 shows us that incomes are smaller by 10 or 14 billion, I will get all the facts in the morning [e.n. – Monday]. This is totally illegal. Who lied about that data, which hasn’t happened in Romania before, must pay,” Dragnea said at private broadcaster Romania TV.

The leader of the Social Democrats considers that those who must explain are the Prime Minister, the Minister of Finance, the Minister of European Funds, the head of the National Agency for Tax Administration (ANAF) and the chairman of the Fiscal Council.

“We are speaking of at least five people who should give explanations: Prime Minister, the Minister of Finance, the Minister of European Funds, the head of the ANAF and the chairman of the Fiscal Council. (…) Let’s see how Mr. chairman of the Fiscal Council issued preapproval, in fact how he certified the data was real. We are in the situation in which Romania’s budget on 2017 has a 10 billion lei gap, that we will surely be covering, but these 10 billion lei could’ve gone to other better things for Romanians,” Dragnea also said.