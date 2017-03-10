PSD’s Dragnea: I don’t think Victor Ponta wants to work for political opponents or against country

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea stated on Thursday that he doesn’t believe former Prime Minister Victor Ponta wants to work for the political opponents of the party and against the country, and also expressed his hope that Victor Ponta will get over his irritation.

Dragnea reconfirmed that he wants Victor Ponta to remain in the PSD, where “there is a place for everyone to work and to put the shoulder to the wheel.”

Afterwards he commented upon a series of statements that Victor Ponta made on Thursday.

“In regards to the consultation, I consult with the ones who are available. I don’t think that there has been consultation in the party a larger than the one I carried out for about a year. Decisions are taken in the Executive Committee and I don’t speak there, and there are tough discussions with people, with Deputy-Chairmen. In respect to the relation with the ministers, I believe that I’m not forbidden to talk with ministers. (…) I honestly say, I believe that seven months have passed since I have been asked in different broadcasts about my relation with Victor Ponta. He was upset, he got over it, now he is upset again, maybe it will pass, I hope he will get over it. However, it’s our mutual interest for this government to perform. As I remember, this is not a technocrat government. And in the Ordinance No.13 matter, I was wrongly the number one target in the country and outside of it. I didn’t come up to say that I don’t support, or criticize the Government for it [the Ordinance No.13 – e.n.]. We stand together – Government, Parliament and parties which support the Government. In elections, as I recall, parties run, not governments. Mr. Ciolos attempted to run with ‘his government’. It didn’t work out for him,” Dragnea stated on the Romania TV private television station.

The PSD leader added that he will meet with Victor Ponta in the upcoming days.

“I have spoken with Victor to see each other in the upcoming days, I’ll try and see what dissatisfied him, we need any person in this period. I don’t believe that Victor Ponta wants to work for the political opponents and I don’t believe he wants to work against the country. A men when upset says a lot of things. Maybe he will get over it,” Dragnea stated.

Victor Ponta stated on Wednesday, in respect to the relation with Liviu Dragnea, that they have different leadership styles, adding that in the period in which he led the party he didn’t take any political decision without consulting with other Social-Democrat politicians, including with the current leader of the PSD.

“I haven’t taken any political decision without at least consulting with Liviu Dragnea, who was the executive chairman. But when we consulted, we used to bring another two, five (people – e.n.), I would ask Adrian Nastase, Deputy-Chairmen, other ministers, I would talk to Tariceanu. Mr. Dragnea has a more personal style to lead. I believe that the irritation of people around Dragnea – because today I have seen they were very concerned with my departure, as soon as possible from the party – (irritation – e.n.) was related to the fact that I have told him a truth, on 11 December in the evening, that he must be the Prime Minister, so there won’t be a government at the party and another one at the government. It couldn’t be done, and not because of Dragnea’s fault or mine. Now, Mr. Grindeanu is Prime Minister, and the responsibility is with him, you cannot govern with ministers appointed by someone else, who listen to someone else, with measures that if good are announced by the party and if bad are assumed by Grindeanu. Just like it was with the Ordinance No.13 – that was Grindeanu’s, because it was bad. If it’s about growth, it’s the PSD’s. It’s a thing that is tied to efficiency and this way I want the Government to be efficient, because then the PSD and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) will be well, I as a Romanian citizen, and those in Chisinau,” Ponta stated, when paying a visit to the Republic of Moldova.

“There is no danger of PSD breaking up; I hope the same is true for ALDE”

There is no danger of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), major at rule in a collation with the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), PSD national leader Liviu Dragnea said Thursday, adding that he hopes the same is true for ALDE as well.

In reply to a question in an interview with Romania TV private broadcaster, Dragnea mentioned that he does not believe the scenario of PSD’s now defunct ruling alliance with the National Liberal Party and then Conservative Party in a Social Liberal Union (USL), will not repeat in the case of the PSD-ALDE ruling coalition.

“I do not think so. That would not mean some or more would like that to happen. Perhaps it is the legitimate wish of some parties. I do not know whether or not institutions are implicated here, but, beyond external signs, the hardest thing to do is manage the power you win by vote, and by the legitimate vote there is no danger of PSD splitting up; most definitely not. I hope the same is true for ALDE as well,” said Dragnea.

He went on to say that he has done his best for the relationships between the ALDE co-chairs to be the best.

“I have done my best, and I continue to do so as a good friend so that the relationships between Mr Tariceanu and Mr Daniel Constantin will be good. And I hope they will last, because to us it is important that thing inside ALDE be all right, because we have heard some rumours lately, in the past days that hopefully will not be true. As far as PSD is concerned, there is no danger of it splitting up,” said Dragnea.

Asked about the rumours he alluded to, Dragnea said they regard ALDE co-chair Daniel Constantin. “The Mr Daniel Constantin has allegedly met several people, that he allegedly wants to take some steps. I have spoken with Mr Daniel Constantin; he told me he has no such ideas, at least that is what he told me,” Dragnea added.

“Parliament should also have to right to initiate a referendum”

PSD leader added that he believes that Parliament should also have to right to initiate a referendum, asked if he still has in view triggering of such a consultation through which Romanians may pronounce on keeping the immunity in the case of the elected, parliament members and president.

“The idea of taking immunity out of the Constitution rests with me. I haven’t spoken about it now, I talked about it two-three years ago. Many colleagues were upset with me, I wasn’t accustomed to immunity. (…) I don’t know, it must either be definitely removed, or… I don’t think it’s all right for a group of people in Romania to have this immunity,” Liviu Dragnea told Romania Tv, asked if he still planned on organising the referendum on “the presidential immunity.”

At the same time, being requested a response on whether he kept this topic in case President Klaus Iohannis decides on the referendum concerning the continuation of the fight against corruption, the Social Democratic Party Chairman denied it, explaining that Parliament cannot trigger a referendum.

“No, because Parliament cannot trigger a referendum. And this is a different case. A mayor can generate a referendum, a County Council can generate a referendum, the president can generate a referendum. But why Parliament shouldn’t be able to do it, as, yet, Parliament is the supreme legislative body? I believe Parliament, too, should have this right,” Liviu Dragnea also said.