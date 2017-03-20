PSD’s Dragnea: If Mr Constantin wants out of Gov’t it is his personal choice; parliamentary support not affected

Parliamentary support for the incumbent government will not be affected by any action as a result of what is happening inside the Alliance of Liberal and Democrats (ALDE), minor in the ruling coalition, national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), major at rule, Liviu Dragnea said Sunday.

He added that he does not understand why co-chair of ALDE Daniel Constantin is “so mad,” adding that if Constantin wants to pull out of the ruling coalition, that will be only his own choice.

“I had a conversation today with Mr Tariceanu [the other ALDE co-chair]. As far as I understood, they were having a meeting and I did not call either him or Daniel Constantin. We have always been open to discussions and meetings involving the coalition, and we continue to be so. I do not believe that someone from PSD or elsewhere has made a decision in ALDE’s stead, or at least I am not sure of that. At least as far as I am concerned, [him making decisions inside ALDE] could not be true. I know that I made the decisions together with their leadership. Maybe they know other reasons that compel one or another to generate such discussions. Yet I do not understand why Daniel Constantin is currently so mad and agitated. We still want to continue our alliance with ALDE, hopefully with the entire ALDE, with all ALDE MPs, because they are our colleagues and we used to get well tighter before the election and we continued to do so after the elections as well. Now, if Mr Constantin wants out of the government that will be his personal choice only. I do not know whether or not this is what he wants, but in the end it is up to him to make the decision,” Dragnea told la Romania TV private broadcaster.

He said about ALDE co-chair Calin Popescu-Tariceanu that he is a very stable man with political experience.

“I hope these discussions will end well. But in the end I did not follow attentively what had happened there, but I do not know what this is all about, after what I saw today. Is it about pulling out of some governmental offices because of some congress convention? I mean, I have not seen anything deep, doctrinaire, very serious matters. So far as I understand, a party wants to call a congress convention, but that can only mean a good thing if a majority of the party members so desire (…) If someone wants to start up a political party, good luck with that; it’s awesome,” said Dragnea.

Asked whether or not that could change things regarding parliamentary support for the incumbent government, Dragnea said no. “I guess no. It is clear that such moves from some or others are watched by our political opponents. I do not mean they are colluding; there are some who say that, but I do not believe that to be true. But, as luck would have it, there are some actions that delight our political opponents. Government’s support inside Parliament will not be affected,” added the PSD national leader

ALDE co-chair Daniel Constantin on Sunday walked out of a convention of the ALDE Standing Delegation, accompanied by a group of the party members, and denounced the convention as running against the party’s statutes.

“Four months ago we agreed that we will have just one national chair. We also agreed that I will not run for chairmanship, but I will be an executive chair. Consequently, that was not the reason for these squabbling which, unfortunately, has broken out in the open. The misunderstanding was related to the decision-making process inside ALDE. I did not accept and I will not accept someone outside the party of which I am a member making decisions inside our party, just in agreement with one of the two co-chairs. That is the big problem we are currently facing and that is the real danger that ALDE will unfortunately has to put up with in the period ahead. (…) I will not accept decisions being made unilaterally in the party that I will not desert,” said Constantin as he was leaving the conference room.