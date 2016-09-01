PSD’s Dragnea: Incumbent Gov’t is not entitled to leave behind a national budget for next year

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea said Thursday that the incumbent government is not entitled and cannot benefit from trust to leave behind a national budget for next year.

His statement came in response to the PSD warning to the Government that they will not vote on any draft national budget devised by the incumbent Government.

“There has been talk of that and somebody said the Government is considering coming up with a draft national budget this autumn’s session. I hope they don’t; I hope they will remember the limits of the mandate entrusted to them. The incumbent Government is in no position, and neither can it benefit from trust to leave behind a budget for the next year. We cannot call people to vote on development programmes for Romania so that in 2017 we operate along the lines of a budget devised by a government that takes no responsibility,” Dragnea said at the end of a meeting at Parliament Place in Bucharest of PSD floor groups.

Asked whether PSD may consider blocking in the committees until next year any draft budget the incumbent Government might submit to Parliament, Dragnea said, “Honestly, this is first of all about respect for the citizens.”

“You go before the Romanian on December 11 as a political party; all the political parties will come before the citizens to tell them what they intend to do, including in 2017. Yet, there is one thing you cannot say – the people trust you and cast a vote for you only to go before the Government and Parliament to tell them that 2017 is a recess year and what we discussed during the campaigning will be done in 2018. That won’t do,” said Dragnea, according to Agerpres.

Former President Basescu says Gov’t has legal obligation to submit draft budget to Parliament

The Government has a legal obligation to submit a draft budget to Parliament, and it is up to the Legislature to decide that it will commence the year 2017 with the current year’s budget, said on Thursday the former president and incumbent national leader of the People’s Movement Party (PMP), Traian Basescu, at the Parliament House.

“It [the government] has the legal obligation to generate a draft budget and submit it to the Parliament. Should Parliament consider it has to discuss it, it will discuss it, should it not, the Parliament will presume the year 2017 will kick off with the 2016 budget, yet the Government has the legal obligation to submit a draft budget to Parliament,” said Basescu at the end of a meeting with members of Parliament registered with the PMP, when asked about the intent by the Ciolos Government to devise a draft budget for 2017.

Basescu argued that the PMP believes “that the budget should be drafted by the party or alliance at rule.”

“One cannot support the very political programme of the electoral campaign, but as a financial resource they could show where it lays. I find it hard to believe that the Ciolos Government has the same priorities as a government which, for instance, would be headed by or had a PMP majority,” added Basescu.