PSD’s Dragnea makes appeal to unity: Time to stop to dissent; Romania’s development – priority for those entrusted by Romanians

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Liviu Dragnea, states that the responsibility of Social Democrats is to turn the confidence Romanians placed into the party in everybody’s victory.

“I thank you all for your confidence! Our responsibility is to turn this confidence in everybody’s victory: higher salaries and pensions, more families in the middle class. Three milestones will guide our actions in the coming days, weeks and months: 1. Yesterday’s vote, which clearly indicated Romanians’ choice for the future government; 2. Romania’s Constitution, which clearly describes the procedures that must be enforced after this vote; 3. The governance programme, which represents our commitment to Romanians, for which we received their vote,” the Social Democrat leader wrote on Monday on his Facebook account.

At the same time, he says he wants PSD, in charge of governing, to implement “as soon as possible” the projects presented during the campaign.

“It is hightime we ended the dissent, and all those who were bestowed Romanians’ confidence to collaborate for Romania’s development,” concludes Dragnea, whose party has scored a historical victory at the Sunday’s parliamentary elections of over 45%.

Partial results after centralization of 99.82 percent of the total number of polling stations: PSD – Senate – 45.71pct; Deputies Chamber – 45.50pct

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) garnered for the Senate 45.71 pct of the votes cast in Sunday’s parliamentary elections on a national level, and for the Deputies’ Chamber – 45.50 pct, Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) representative Marian Muhulet announced on Tuesday.

The National Liberal Party (PNL) obtained 20.42 pct for the Senate, and 20.04 pct for the Deputies’ Chamber.

The Save Romania Union (USR) has 8.88 pct in the Senate and 8.83 pct in the Deputies’ Chamber.

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) garnered 6.25 pct for the Senate and 6.19 pct for the Deputies’ Chamber.

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) has 6.00 pct in the Senate and 5.62 pct in the Deputies’ Chamber.

The People’s Movement Party (PMP) obtained 5.64 pct in the Senate and 5.34 pct in the Deputies’ Chamber.

The votes have been centralised in 99.82 percent of the total number of polling stations.