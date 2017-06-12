PSD’s Dragnea: Ministers’ job assessment is over; conclusions expected today

The Grindeanu Cabinet ministers’ job assessment is over now and conclusions are being worked out, national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), major at rule, Liviu Dragnea said Sunday.

“The assessment is over; the final version of it will be ready this night, while tomorrow we will be working on conclusions, which are equally important, and I think we will start meeting the ministers tomorrow as well,” Dragnea said at the PSD main offices in Bucharest.

Asked about where most of the problems were found, Dragnea said in certain areas.

“There are many areas where there are problems. We will unveil the report so that everybody may understand what it is all about,” said Dragnea.

He went on to say that neither the prime minister, nor any members of his Cabinet have the report on their desk right now, because it is not ready.

“Nobody has it, because it is not finished. I would not allow myself to send it without it being finished. We will discuss it together, because it is not my report so that I may take it away with me,” said Dragnea.

Asked whether or not reshuffle will be included in the main part of the report or to the conclusion chapter, Dragnea said the latter.

“It will be the conclusion chapter if need be and we have to do it. I have seen, and I do not want anyone to get upset, this being called the most tension-filled evening. To me, this evening is not tensioned in the least. There is no tension to speak of, but very much tension has been indeed generated, and I am sorry for that, because in the end this is the assessment of the job done by a government working for the country not for itself. The PSD ran in the election on a programme; Romanians had to choose between various ones, and they said this is the one we want and voted for it. Consequently, the government is compelled to implement that programme,” said Dragnea.

He added that who is part of the government is not the most important thing, but implementing the programme is.

“Because we did not run in the election to tell Romanians: ‘We want to design a programme, just vote us so that we may live better-ish’. No, we said we want to live better, that Romanians should live better, and consequently a programme was worked out that is good yet complex, and, I dare say, not easy to implement; that is why very much hard working, dedication, rigour and involvement are required and not ten slightest trace of laziness. Moreover, if the conclusions point to the need to replace some member of the government, will administrative measures be enough, will making paper trails speedier suffice, will better internal cooperation be enough, or do we have to take additional measures? There will be an open discussion inside the Executive Committee, where decision will be made that will be unveiled,” added Dragnea.

Asked whether or not he knows if the government needs to be changed following the assessment, Dragnea said hopefully the reshuffle solution will not be needed.

“I still do not know it right now, we shall see it tomorrow. I would like for us not to reach out for this solution, because I would still very much want for us to avoid it. After a careful analysis of the assessment report, when working on the conclusions, we may suggest reshuffle if we come to the conclusion that there is no alternative, but we do not want to get there. We have not seen yet any impending doom, but for days on end we have kept on talking about a sense of impending doom (…) I very much respected former prime minister Radu Vasile, but I do not believe Mr Sorin Grindeanu will do what Radu Vasile did. I do not expect us to get there. But, I do not know if such will be suggested. Anyone calm these days is wise, and anyone agitated is wrong,” said Dragnea.