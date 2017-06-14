PSD’s Dragnea: National Executive Committee not called against someone in particular, decisions to be made democratically. I have not requested anyone’s resignation

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea said on Wednesday that the meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee is not called against someone in particular, but is aimed at analyzing the implementation of the governing program and the measures required to recover the delays in the program.

“We hold a meeting of the National Executive Committee where we will look at an assessment report that has been in the works for some time now. It will be mainly an analysis of the figures, of the stage of the governing program’s implementation. The meeting of the National Executive Committee is not called for or against someone in particular. The decisions to be made will be made in a democratic manner and will be made public,” Dragnea said before the start of the meeting.

He added that the delays registered in the implementation of the governing program must be made public, because governing needs to be a transparent act.

“I told my colleagues that this assessment report will be released to the public. Some colleagues told me in good faith that maybe we shouldn’t do this, but I take responsibility for this decision, because we shouldn’t govern under wraps, we govern for the people. This needs to be a totally transparent governing. Today’s delays must be known to everyone and we need to propose to the National Executive Committee the measures to quickly overcome these delays, to make the necessary changes that will result from this debate within the National Executive Committee,” added the Social Democrat leader.

Dragnea stated that he did not request and does not demand the resignation of anyone.

Asked whether he requested the resignation of Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, Liviu Dragnea said: “I have not nor am I asking for anyone’s resignation.”

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu arrived in Parliament, where he will attend the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the Social Democratic Party.

He entered the meeting room before the arrival of the party chairman, Liviu Dragnea.

Grindeanu did not wish to make any press statement.

