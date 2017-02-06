PSD’s Dragnea: Nobody in Romania stands to gain from protest escalation

Calm and stability are what is most important to Romania, leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, at rule) Liviu Dragnea said on Sunday night, adding that nobody in the country stands to gain from the escalation of street protests.

“I’m telling the ones who are in the Victoriei Square and those who are at the Cotroceni presidential Palace, and President Iohannis and my colleagues as well, that calm and stability are the most important things in Romania. Nobody stands to gain from the escalation of these protests, nobody in Romania,” Dragnea told a broadcast at the Antena3 private television, when asked what his message to the Romanians who have taken to the streets is.

The PSD leader said that from the last days’ experience he learned that when making a decision, communication is paramount.

“I’ve learned that ahead of any decision, communication is more important than the decision itself. It’s about participatory democracy’s principles, which unfortunately have not been observed currently and which could trigger such unrest, because if one doesn’t communicate very well before and afterwards, and if communication is lacking, then the people receive information from the opponents,” said Dragnea.

Liviu Dragnea specified that the Grindeanu Government won’t step down despite people having taken to the streets, because “other Romanians have voted the Grindeanu Government and want its ruling programme be enforced.”

He mentioned he doesn’t want things to get to the suspension of President Klaus Iohannis, for the sake of a principle he respects, namely that the majority of the Romanians have voted for him to become President in 2014.