PSD’s Dragnea: Over 70pct of farmers got their subsidies. Former PM Ciolos: Dragnea boasts about others’ work

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea on Monday wrote in a Facebook post that more than 70 percent of Romania’s farmers have got their subsidies for the spring campaign, arguing that first signs are emerging that show the difference between the governing by PSD and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) and the former technocratic rule. Former technocratic Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos replied, also in a Facebook post, that Dragnea is fishing for praise using the work of the technocratic government.

Dragnea went on to say that last year, under a technocratic rule, subsidies reached farmers late in the year – June, July or August.

“First signs are emerging that show the difference between the governing by PSD and ALDE and the former technocratic rule. At the latest meeting of the Government, Agriculture Minister Petre Daea announced that 482,000 out of a total of 681,000 Romanian farmers had received their subsides for the spring campaign. So, more than 70 percent of the farmers have got their money, with the remaining to surely get them by the end of the month, as promised during electioneering. This is a visible instance of how the citizens’ vote makes you responsible. This time last year the technocrats did not even start talking about this issues, while the subsidies reached the farmers somewhere in June, July or August,” said Dragnea.

Former technocratic Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos said in his Facebook post that last year, “subsidies were awarded late because the [previous] Ponta Cabinet had delayed making decisions on schemes for farm subsidies and was late to sign a contract for the software needed by the Payment Agency.”

“Mr Dragnea is priding himself on the work of the technocratic government, the same he did last year when denigrating the same government for the delays caused by the PSD government. We are talking about farm subsidies. Last year, subsides were late to be awarded because the Ponta Government had been late to make decisions on the subsidy schemes for farmers and also late to sign a contract for the software needed by the Payment Agency. But, this year has not been bothered faulting the technocratic government. We bridged the gaps last year by speeding up the completion of the software and, for the first time [since Romania’s accession to the EU] in December we paid in advance much of the subsides due to farmers for 2017. Because of our successful completion of the things delayed by the PSD government in 2015 some of the subsidies were paid in advance and since early this year the incumbent government was able to pay the remaining of the subsides on schedule. I have noticed now that Mr Dragnea feels no compunction about priding himself on the prepared things we left behind,” wrote Ciolos.