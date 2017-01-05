PSD’s Dragnea: Raising minimum salary to be approved in Government sitting on Friday

Raising the minimum salary will be approved in the Government sitting on Friday, the head of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Liviu Dragnea has announced.

“The Government will adopt some normative acts, as they were written in the governing program, which are waited – the minimum salary will be approved tomorrow, in the Government’s sitting – RON 1,450, as we have established, raising the salaries in the local administration by 20pct, increasing the salaries for actors and other categories of artists by 50pct. As well, I asked them to check if the information is real, namely that there is an ordinance delaying the entering into force of the law through which the salaries in education and health are raised by 15pct and, if it is indeed delayed by the Ciolos Government, this delay should be annulled and the increase by 15pct in education, healthcare would enter into force on February 1. Also, the [raising of the] student’s stipend from RON 83 to 201 – a government decision is not necessary, from what I know, it is enough to have a ministerial order. (…) Furthermore, the [increase of the] minimum pension from RON 400 to 520 – this is the first package of measures that is attached to HGs and ordinances which the Government can issue tomorrow”, Dragnea specified at the Palace of Parliament on Thursday.

Asked who is going to benefit from the increased salaries in the local administration, he specified that public servants and not the elected officials.

“The public servants from the local administration, because, as we know very well, the mayors and heads of Council’s wages were increased last year, if not in 2015. In the local administration, the wages are very low and people leave from the system”, the Speaker of Chamber of Deputies argued.

He added also that there will be an extraordinary session, “even if the PNL [National Liberal Party] has announced they want to block the law on empowering the Government to emit ordinances, in an irresponsible way”.