PSD’s Dragnea says Gov’t job assessment to start on Monday

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), major at rule, Liviu Dragnea said Sunday that the assessment of the government’s job will start on Monday, adding that the government should speed up the implementation of its programme.

Dragnea and Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu on Sunday evening attended a SuperLiga rugby match at the Arcul de Triumf National Stadium in Bucharest.

Asked while leaving the stadium if he discussed the government matter with the prime minister during the match, Dragnea said, “No. We only discussed the match.”

Asked if the government’s job will start being assessed on Monday, Dragnea said, “Monday going into next week.”

He did not say what the assessment will be, mentioning that he will discuss the assessment with national leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), minor at rule, Calin Popescu Tariceanu.

“I will seek advice from Mr Tariceanu and we will see then how to get organised,” said Dragnea.

Asked whether or not a reshuffle is in the cards, Dragnea said, “No. We are considering assessing the government’s job (…) An important time of five months have passed and we are interested in the government programme being implemented.”

According to Dragnea, “the implementation pace” for the government programme should be sped up.

“We should remember that this is a very good programme, but it is not easy to implement. So a regular governance will not suffice. This is a huge challenge to Romania: 5.6-percent economic growth is good, yet not sufficient. As a country, we can no longer afford to wait for years on end. The pace should be very fast and so we have to see how to speed up the implementation pace for the programme, because that is in fact more important than anybody,” added Dragnea.