PSD’s Dragnea says Gov’t’s activity assessment to be carried out by fields and overall

National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea stated on Tuesday that the assessment of the Government’s activity will be carried out on “by fields, as well as overall.”

“It’s an assessment of the governing act both by fields, as well as overall. I hope it will be alright, in order to find the best versions so that the Government can function further at the highest rate possible, because we are all content with the economic growth rate and the estimations made by the World Bank, for instance, and not only, but that doesn’t mean we should lay back and not understand that in fact that the main reason of this economic growth is the trust in the programme. But the programme must be put into practice. If there are problems in certain fields or if they will occur then we will propose solutions,” Dragnea said at Parliament Palace, when asked whether PM Sorin Grindeanu is to be evaluated.

He added that the ministers’ assessment process is underway, and it will be completed in a week or two by the Executive Committee of the PSD.

The PSD chairman categorically excluded the existence of a divide between the Gov’t and the party.

“I don’t believe there is any minister of the Grindeanu Cabinet who has not come to talk to me and my colleagues in all these months, at the party and here, in Parliament (…). There is no divide,” the PSD leader mentioned.

PM says there are no “tensions” between him and his other colleagues

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu stated on Tuesday that there are “no tensions” between him and his other colleagues, mentioning that there are ministries where “the pace can be more accelerated.”

When asked if he talked with Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea about the reshuffle, the head of the Executive answered that each minister must take “certain measures” and “enforce the PSD governance programme.”

“There are things which the PM monitors and he is monitoring them as it is normal […] and the governing coalition also, because we want this governing programme to be enforced, and all the measures adopted as we stated in the election campaign. Discussions are carried out all the time and don’t you try to create between me and other colleagues of mine tensions because there are none,” Grindeanu stated on Tuesday after a working visit at the Finance Ministry.

According to Prime Minister Grindeanu “the pace could be more accelerated” at some ministries.

“There are ministries where the pace could be more accelerated,” Grindeanu stated, without mentioning the ministries he was referring to.

When asked if he conveyed to the respective ministers that he has complaints, Grindeanu stated: “Yes, I told them including the past days, including today, what I believe needs to be improved; there are normal things. We work in a team. I want, just as they want, to improve their activity and the Government to perform.”