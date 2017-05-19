PSD’s Dragnea: The physicians would no longer be taxed as of January 1, 2018 irrespective of salary

Leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea, stated on Friday that the salaries of the physicians would no longer be taxed as of January 1, 2018, adding that this measure will be taken so as to persuade doctors to stop leaving the country to work abroad.

“For any physician, the salary tax will be zero, regardless of the salary. It has been talked about for years, we all have complained that our doctors are leaving. Of course, given the very good training capacity, they were going to earn more money. To bring them back, you have to offer them salaries comparable to what the West provides,” Dragnea said.

According to him, doctors’ salaries will “fully” increase starting with January 1, 2018.

“Unlike other social categories where the increases will be gradual, in the coming years, the increases of medical doctors’ salaries will be entirely granted as of January 1, 2018,” the PSD leader specified.

In the same context, Dragnea highlighted the need to build a 3,000-bed republican hospital in Bucharest and eight regional hospitals, three of which, in Iasi, Craiova and Cluj, to be built with European funds.

ANAF civil servants to get wages increased, 50-60 directors to have salaries cut

Dragnea also stated in Bacau that the public finances civil servants who protested this week against the unitary pay draft law in the budgetary system have been manipulated.

He argues that several directors of the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF), whose salaries are due to fall slightly following the application of the new legislation are supposedly behind the protesters.

“ANAF officials will have their wages increased, not as they say, that they will drop. It’s only 50 or 60 directors who, for example, now have salaries of 148-150 million lei (14,800-15,000 ed.n.) per month and will have their salaries reduced by two-three old million lei (200-300 lei, ed. n.). Why? In order to be able to respect the principles of equality between similar positions, otherwise it would mean lifting the system far too much for these people. They did not take to the streets. Instead, they tricked the employees in taking to the street, saying that the latter’s wages would be reduced, given that they could have take a closer look at the draft law,” affirmed Dragnea.