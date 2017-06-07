PSD’s Dragnea: Uniform public pay bill to be up for debate at Wednesday plenary session

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea said Tuesday that he will talk about the uniform public pay bill on Wednesday, when the bill reaches the Chamber for a plenary debate. He added having discussed the final form of the bill with the chair of the Labour Committee and Labour Minister Olguta Vasilescu.

“I have been here since 8 o’clock in the morning to discuss the final version of the pay bill with the chair of the Labour Committee and the Labour Minister, and the bill will be put up for a plenary debate in the Chamber tomorrow. [Labour Minister] Olguta Vasilescu will tell you much better about it today after the meeting of the committee and I will address the plenary session tomorrow so that we may clarify all this. In the end, do you know what the information is? The information is for instance that the pay for doctors will increase by more than 100 percent, so the pay will go up, not down, just so that we are clear. I have always said, both during the election campaign and after the election that this is an increase by stages. We are making a law that in the end – in 2018 for some, in 2020 for others and 2022 for other categories – there will be a simple, clear and fair pay scale, instead of making a law that might come into effect tomorrow but in one month’s time it might be repealed, as was the case before, Dragnea said at Parliament House.

Asked whether or not the uniform pay bill is sustainable, Dragnea said categorically yes.

“The budgetary impact of the law is 5 billion lei; out of the seven billion two billion get back, and that is one of the reasons why the final increase in the pay for the public healthcare sector is brought forward to March, having already increased by 25 percent in January, to reach 125-150 percent in March, to which a zero-percent income tax adds up. Besides, we have to acknowledge that since the election a series of pay increases for certain categories have been approved and they have to be included in the pay envelope,” said Dragnea.

PNL’s Turcan: There are PNL colleagues in favor of uniform public pay law

Interim Chairperson of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Raluca Turcan on Tuesday described the uniform public pay law as being “chaotic,” but she admitted that there will be Liberal MPs that will vote in favor of this bill.

“The Social Democratic Party [PSD] will have to answer 100pct for this law, which is chaotic; it lacks stimulation for the employees of the public system and it is, overall, a political disaster. […] Many colleagues of the PNL will vote against it. Probably at the plenary meeting, the vote will be, mainly, against it. There will be, though, some colleagues who talked with colleagues from the local public administration, encouraging them to vote for it. Therefore, it’s possible to be several votes in favor of the uniform public pay law, but most colleagues of the PNL reject this fake law on the public pay system,” Turcan stated at the Parliament Palace, after the National Political Bureau of the PNL.

She explained that the Liberals who are to vote in favor of this law received “impulses” from their colleagues in the county organizations.

“There are colleagues who talked with the colleagues in the county organizations regarding the benefits of the bill. They received impulses in seeing the full half of the glass regarding the uniform pay law, certain increases in education, healthcare and hierarchy in the local public administration. The issue of sustainability and chaos generated for different categories of employees in the local public administration remains,” Turcan pointed out.

The PNL leader claimed that the Liberal MPs who will vote in favor of the uniform public pay law won’t risk any sanction from the party.

“No, because the vote has been divided. There were colleagues who said, especially incumbent mayors, that they are compelled to see the benefits of the uniform public pay law and those who are not in the public administration, who see the whole and who will vote against it or reject the PSD boll,” Turcan added.