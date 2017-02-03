PSD’s Dragnea: We do not plan to suspend Klaus Iohannis

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and leader of Social Democratic Party (PSD), Liviu Dragnea, stated on Thursday that they do not have the intention to suspend the head of state, but to ensure the peace in the country, “although it is not wished”.

“No, we do not have in mind to suspend Klaus Iohannis. We try to do everything to bring peace and quiet in this country. It seems that it is not wished,” Dragnea stated a press conference.

According to him, the level of discussion was highly raised on this subject by the President’s intervention.

“And I think that is mandatory as we, and the public opinion to know the truth. Namely information was given, as he had the obligation to give, it was not given, the Minister of Interior received them, but did not received. These are questions that can not go unanswered. Yesterday evening quite serious violence acts took place in Bucharest. Other situations might appear, we also want to see whether the institutional relation functions correctly,” the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies showed.

He stated that he had no discussion – “neither formal nor informal” – with the Justice Minister, since the latter’s investiture until today, until the drafting and adoption of the ordinance the days before, on these normative acts.

The leader of the PSD requested the Judicial Committees of Parliament to invite “rapidly” to discussions, debates all the representatives of the justice system.

“From my point of view, that ordinance can be changed in Parliament, because it is the right of Parliament, in any way, with one condition – to keep, however, the wish that the Court’s decision to be implemented. Otherwise, in my point of view, there can be one leu left,” Dragnea added.

Asked whether his case is still valid, in the conditions under which the institution of denouncement is dissolved, Dragnea said, “It is, as that provision does not apply retroactively.”